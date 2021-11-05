Nation Politics 05 Nov 2021 TS politicians using ...
Nation, Politics

TS politicians using Gussadi-Dandari festival for getting closer to Adivasis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 5, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Local MLAs distributed Rs 10,000 to each village for celebrating the event
Members of the Koya tribal community performing a Gussadi dance. (AFP file photos)
ADILABAD: Political leaders are using Gussadi-Dandari festival to move closer to Adivasis. Local MLAs distributed Rs 10,000 to each village for celebrating the event. This happened after state government sanctioned ₹1 core for distribution to 1,000 Gussadi-Dandari dance troupes in villages of erstwhile Adilabad district.

Some top leaders even wore the traditional attire of Adivasis and participated in Gussadi-Dandari festival at various places on Friday. They include Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao, former MP Godam Nagesh, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, collector Sikta Patnaik and SP Rajesh Chandra. Adilabad MP’s son Soyam Venkatesh organised Gussadi-Dandari Sambaralu at Pardi-B village.

 

Jogu Ramanna wore Adivasis’ traditional attire with dhothi, white shirt and khanduva to participate in a cultural event. Some political leaders also tried playing traditional musical instruments on the occasion.

A Gussadi-Dandari Sammelan was organised in Jatharla and Pardi-B in Boath mandal, where a large number of Gussadi troupes performed dances and enthralled guests.

It is learnt a political party distributed Rs 3,000 each to villages in Adilabad rural mandal, where elections are to be held for a ZPTC post.

