Nation Politics 05 Nov 2021 Navjot Singh Sidhu s ...
Nation, Politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu says he has taken back his resignation as Punjab Congress chief

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2021, 5:33 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2021, 5:33 pm IST
Sidhu was appointed as the president of the Punjab Congress on July 23 this year following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit
On September 28, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. (PTI Photo)
 On September 28, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday informed that he has taken back his resignation as the president of the party's Punjab unit.

"I have taken back my resignation (as Punjab Congress chief) and I categorically state that the day new Advocate General will be appointed and a new panel will come, I will take charge of my office. It was not any personal ego," Sidhu said while addressing a press conference here.

 

On September 28, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after the Cabinet expansion in Punjab.

He was appointed as the president of the Punjab Congress on July 23 this year following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointed Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of then Chief Minister.

 

Amarinder Singh had in September stepped down as the chief minister and recently tendered his resignation from the primary membership of Congress which has also been accepted by party interim chief Sonia Gandhi. The former chief minister has launched a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

...
Tags: navjot singh sidhu, congress party, punjab congress chief
Location: India, Chandigarh


Latest From Nation

A thick layer of acrid smog hung over Delhi-NCR on Friday after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali and emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36 per cent. (PTI Photo)

Day after Diwali, Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years

Hundreds of employees of the state-run Corporation decided to go on the agitation path after their talks related to the pay revision with Transport Minister Antony Raju failed earlier this week. (PTI Photo)

KSRTC strike disrupts public bus service in Kerala

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

First time Karnataka slashing petrol, diesel prices by Rs 7 in one go: CM

The passport belonged to a teenaged boy from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. (Representative Image: PTI)

Kerala man orders passport cover on Amazon, finds passport inside pouch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Can't rely on Congress for 2024 battle against BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, West Bengal on Nov 29

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Karnataka bypolls: Voting underway in Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituencies

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal. (Representational Photo:AP)

Modi meets EU leaders ahead of G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission in Rome. (Photo:Twitter)

Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics, says Mamata

West Bengal CM and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee flashes victory sign with Tennis veteran Leander Paes as he joins the party, in Panaji. Party MP Derek O'Brien is also seen. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->