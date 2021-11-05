Jagan invited to attend Navy Day fete

The vice admiral informed the Chief Minister about the commissioning of the lead ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer called ‘Visakhapatnam’ which was named after AP’s executive capital city. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited to attend the Navy Day celebrations scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on December 4.

The Eastern Naval Command flag officer commanding in-chief and vice admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh met Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Friday and extended the invitation to him to attend the celebrations as the chief guest.

The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to mark India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war as Indian naval ships launched the missile attack on Karachi.

The vice admiral informed the Chief Minister about the commissioning of the lead ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer called ‘Visakhapatnam’ which was named after AP’s executive capital city. He also apprised the Chief Minister of the progress of preparations for the conduct of Presidential Fleet Review and Milan (Naval Exercise) 2020 scheduled to be held in February, 2022.