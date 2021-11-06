BJP to hold ‘Million March’ in Telangana for govt jobs

Sanjay Kumar visited the City Central Library at Chikkadpally here on Friday and interacted with several unemployed youths. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the party would take out a ‘Million March’ programme seeking to resolve the unemployment issue on November 16. Youths in large numbers would participate in the programme, he said. If Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had guts, he should stop the Million March’’ programme, Sanjay Kumar dared.

Sanjay Kumar visited the City Central Library at Chikkadpally here on Friday and interacted with several unemployed youths. Speaking to reporters, the BJP state president criticised Chandrashekar Rao for ‘cheating’ the youths on employment notifications during the byelections. Around 1,400 youths sacrificed their lives for Telangana state, and after the formation of the new state, unfortunately 140 youths committed suicides due to lack of employment notifications, he said.

Sanjay Kumar said that Chandrashekar Rao assured to provide government jobs to each household and `3016 unemployment allowance, but ignored the promises. All five family members of Rao got employed as ministers, MP and MLC and were getting Rs 16 lakh salaries per month, he said. The BJP would conduct a series of agitations, demanding the state government to issue job notifications, he said.

Sanjay Kumar also demanded that the TRS government decrease VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Gujarat, Odisha, Manipur, Uttarakhand and other states reduced the VAT giving relief to people from fuel prices, he said. The TRS government was responsible for the burden of fuel prices on people, he alleged.

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar visited Shankar Mutt at Nallakunta. BJP OBC morcha national president K. Laxman, Garikapati Narasimha Rao and others were present.