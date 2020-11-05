The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 05 Nov 2020 Nitish Kumar trigger ...
Nation, Politics

Nitish Kumar triggers political storm in Bihar, says 2020 polls will be his last

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Nov 5, 2020, 10:53 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2020, 10:53 pm IST
A section in NDA feels that the aggressive campaigning against him by Opposition may have prompted Nitish to take a decision
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)
  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Patna: On the last day of election campaign, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raised the political pitch by announcing that this was his last election. He gave the statement while addressing a rally in Dhamdaha in Purnea district on Thursday.

“All is well that ends well,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said while addressing a gathering of his party’s supporters during his public meeting. While listing his government’s achievements during the occasion he said, “Day after there is a poll in Bihar and this is going to be my last election. Now, tell me will you vote for our candidate?”

 

His sudden announcement created a flutter in the political circles, especially among NDA leaders who have been aggressively campaigning in Bihar for the last phase of Assembly elections.

JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok said, “Even if he has announced that this is going to be his last election, we know that he will continue to work for the welfare of people. His statement cannot be seen as his retirement. He has a long way to go”.

Targeting the Opposition alliance, BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel said, “We don’t know what prompted him to announce this but I can say that people of Bihar will not let him retire. People want him because he has worked for the development of Bihar.”

 

A section in the NDA feels that the aggressive campaigning against him by the Opposition camp may have prompted Nitish Kumar to take a decision.  

Recently while addressing a rally in Madhubani, onions were thrown at him. The incident had occurred when he was speaking about the issue of employment and development.

However, political analysts are of the view that he may have said this to attract voters in his party’s favour as he has been facing massive anti-incumbency in the polls.

The final phase of polls for 78 seats covers the 16 districts of Seemanchal region and north Bihar, which have a concentration of Muslims, Yadavs and Dalits.

 

In this phase, the NDA, comprising of JD(U), BJP and two partners HAM and VIP, is locked in a multi-cornered contest with RJD led grand alliance, LJP and a six-party coalition headed by Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, BSP, Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. 

...
Tags: bihar chief minister nitish kumar, bihar election 2020, bjp-jdu coalition, janata dal united
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Actor Vijay

Tamil filmstar Vijay scotches reports on political plunge

Arnab Goswami

No relief for Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami, court to hear bail plea on Friday

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

India slams shifting Kartarpur gurdwara's management to Trust; Akalis seek PM's help

Screenshot of the viral video

Hyderabad cop runs 2 kms to clear traffic for ambulance, wins hearts on social media



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Fates of Tejashwi, Tej Pratap sealed as Bihar records 53% voting in second phase

Patna: Security personnel and polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to deposit at a strong room after the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A year after Lok Sabha debacle, Congress starts process to elect new president

File photo of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Hurriyat Conference calls for one-day shutdown against J-K land amendments

Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Ghani Bhat

Yogi Adityanath: BJP fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Art. 370

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Dubbaka by-election: Congress, BJP will lose deposits, says KTR

Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) (Photo : ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham