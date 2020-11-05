The Indian Premier League 2020

World America 05 Nov 2020 Biden wins more vote ...
World, America

Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2020, 11:53 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2020, 9:07 pm IST
As of November 4, Biden had got over 70.7 million votes, more than anyone who has ever run for president, the National Public Radio reported
Biden, in a tight electoral vote fight to the White House against incumbent President Donald Trump, is 2.7 million votes ahead of the Republican leader in the popular vote. (AFP)
 Biden, in a tight electoral vote fight to the White House against incumbent President Donald Trump, is 2.7 million votes ahead of the Republican leader in the popular vote. (AFP)

New York : Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won more votes than any other presidential candidate in the US history, shattering a record set by former President Barack Obama, according to a media report.

As of November 4, Biden had got over 70.7 million votes, more than anyone who has ever run for president, the National Public Radio (NPR) reported.

 

This count includes 300,000 more votes than what Obama got in 2008, which was the previous record. Biden surpassed the popular vote record of 69,498,516 set by Obama in 2008.

Biden, in a tight electoral vote fight to the White House against incumbent President Donald Trump, is 2.7 million votes ahead of the Republican leader in the popular vote. His lead is growing as counting picks pace in key battleground states.

NPR said millions of votes are still being tabulated across the country, including in California, which has reported 64 per cent of the votes counted.

 

Trump was also nearing Obama's record with 67.32 million votes as of Wednesday. Given that over 100 million votes were received through early voting and mail-in ballots, NBC News reported that there were at least 23 million votes still to be tallied, giving Biden an opportunity to further increase his vote tally.

...
Tags: 2020 us elections, joe biden, donald trump


Related Stories

Russia, China hackers trying to interfere in US elections, Microsoft warns
Facebook to ban fresh political ads in week before US elections
US elections 2020: Biden campaign ‘flooding the zone’ with celebrity backers

Latest From World

Reverend Bianca Davis-Lovelace of the Washington State Poor People's Campaign speaks at a rally and march to

No winner yet, but Biden's chances looks better with 253 Electoral College votes

US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (AFP)

A nervous Trump declares win, vows court action in knife-edge election

A woman shows a Donald Trump boxing figurine at an election night watch party organized by group

Trump support eroding among older voters, up with Latinos - exit polls

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020.(AFP)

US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

No winner yet, but Biden's chances looks better with 253 Electoral College votes

Reverend Bianca Davis-Lovelace of the Washington State Poor People's Campaign speaks at a rally and march to

A nervous Trump declares win, vows court action in knife-edge election

US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (AFP)

Fascinated and trepidatious, world braces for America's vote

Supporters of President Trump cheer Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Trump support eroding among older voters, up with Latinos - exit polls

A woman shows a Donald Trump boxing figurine at an election night watch party organized by group

US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020.(AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham