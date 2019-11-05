'Their hands will be broken, strangled': BJP MLA warns those recovering farm loans

BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen "who arrive to recover loans from farmers will be strangulated and their hands will be broken." (Photo: Facebook/ Janardan)

Rewa: BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen "who arrive to recover loans from farmers will be strangulated and their hands will be broken."

Speaking at the party's ''Kisan Aakrosh Aandolan'', the Rewa MP accused the state government of working against farmers.

"If anyone from Congress or police come to farmers with a motive to take revenge, their hands will be broken and they will be strangulated to death. BJP workers are strongly standing with the farmers," Mishra said.

The MP further alleged that the Congress government in the state was engaged in "divisive and destructive" politics.

"Let me tell you that if Congress plays divisive and destructive politics, then we will let not it happen and bury the destructive politics," he said.

