Nation Politics 05 Nov 2019 'Their hands wi ...
Nation, Politics

'Their hands will be broken, strangled': BJP MLA warns those recovering farm loans

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 9:29 am IST
The MP further alleged that the Congress government in the state was engaged in 'divisive and destructive' politics.
BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen "who arrive to recover loans from farmers will be strangulated and their hands will be broken." (Photo: Facebook/ Janardan)
 BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen "who arrive to recover loans from farmers will be strangulated and their hands will be broken." (Photo: Facebook/ Janardan)

Rewa: BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen "who arrive to recover loans from farmers will be strangulated and their hands will be broken."

Speaking at the party's ''Kisan Aakrosh Aandolan'', the Rewa MP accused the state government of working against farmers.

 

"If anyone from Congress or police come to farmers with a motive to take revenge, their hands will be broken and they will be strangulated to death. BJP workers are strongly standing with the farmers," Mishra said.

The MP further alleged that the Congress government in the state was engaged in "divisive and destructive" politics.

"Let me tell you that if Congress plays divisive and destructive politics, then we will let not it happen and bury the destructive politics," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: farmers, loan, bjp, madhya pradesh, indian government
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Rewa


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don't join duty by the midnight of November 5. (Photo: File)

Transport workers on strike won’t be taken back after Nov 5: Telangana govt

We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here. (Photo: ANI)

'Strike will continue, won't follow CM's deadline,' says TSRTC president

Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party's working President KT Rama Rao said on Monday. (Photo: Facebook/ KTR)

'Victory is like a tonic': Telangana CM KCR's son on Huzurnagar bypolls

Tuesday is also the second day of the odd even road rationing scheme -- one of the many initiatives by authorities to reduce air pollution. (Photo: File)

From ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’: Delhi air quality improves, to get better soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Strike will continue, won't follow CM's deadline,' says TSRTC president

We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here. (Photo: ANI)

'Victory is like a tonic': Telangana CM KCR's son on Huzurnagar bypolls

Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party's working President KT Rama Rao said on Monday. (Photo: Facebook/ KTR)

MK Stalin demands probe into desecration

MK Stalin

Edappadi K Palaniswami-Governor Banwarilal Purohi meet triggers excitement

Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

BJP’s Muralidhar Rao steps into Tiruvalluvar debate

P Muralidhar Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham