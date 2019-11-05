Punished for protecting Tirumala: BJP

Former CS I.Y.R. Krishna Rao said, “Though CM has the power to replace the CS, the manner in which this was done is unfortunate.”

Vijayawada: The transfer of chief secretary L.V. Subramanyam abruptly through a GO issued by a junior officer Praveen Prakash is a clear case of religious prosecution and a communally-minded and biased government at work, said leaders of the BJP.

“Mr Subramanyam had issued instructions on behalf of the state government, in capacity as CS, in Tirumala-Tirupati for voluntary transfer of non-Hindu employees since allegations were levelled against Christian evangelists of forced religious conversions in and around Tirumala. He took the decision to maintain the holiness of Lord Venkat-eswara,” said Lanka Dinakar, BJP leader.

BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana on Monday said the sudden transfer of Mr Subramanyam exposed the dictatorial attitude of the Chief Minister.

TD chief N. Chandra-babu Naidu said the government has insulted Subramanyam by transferring him.

Former CS I.Y.R. Krishna Rao said, “Though CM has the power to replace the CS, the manner in which this was done is unfortunate.”