Nation Politics 05 Nov 2019 Punished for protect ...
Nation, Politics

Punished for protecting Tirumala: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 5, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 1:09 am IST
TD chief N. Chandra-babu Naidu said the government has insulted Subramanyam by transferring him.
Former CS I.Y.R. Krishna Rao said, “Though CM has the power to replace the CS, the manner in which this was done is unfortunate.”
 Former CS I.Y.R. Krishna Rao said, “Though CM has the power to replace the CS, the manner in which this was done is unfortunate.”

Vijayawada: The transfer of chief secretary L.V. Subramanyam abruptly through a GO issued by a junior officer Praveen Prakash is a clear case of religious prosecution and a communally-minded and biased government at work, said leaders of the BJP.

“Mr Subramanyam had issued instructions on behalf of the state government, in capacity as CS, in Tirumala-Tirupati for voluntary transfer of non-Hindu employees since allegations were levelled against Christian evangelists of forced religious conversions in and around Tirumala. He took the decision to maintain the holiness of Lord Venkat-eswara,” said Lanka Dinakar, BJP leader.

 

BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana on Monday said the sudden transfer of Mr Subramanyam exposed the dictatorial attitude of the Chief Minister.

TD chief N. Chandra-babu Naidu said the government has insulted Subramanyam by transferring him.

Former CS I.Y.R. Krishna Rao said, “Though CM has the power to replace the CS, the manner in which this was done is unfortunate.”

...
Tags: l.v. subramanyam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

MK Stalin

MK Stalin demands probe into desecration

Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Edappadi K Palaniswami-Governor Banwarilal Purohi meet triggers excitement

P Muralidhar Rao.

BJP’s Muralidhar Rao steps into Tiruvalluvar debate

Indian Railways

Bengaluru: After 33 years, Suburban Rail chugging



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maha drama: 11 days on, meet after meet, but no clarity on govt formation

After his meeting with Gandhi in Delhi, NCP chief Pawar ruled out any possibility of his return as state CM. (Photo: ANI)

We are not hurdle, party with majority will form govt in Maha: Sena

The Shiv Sena leaders met Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said. (Photo: ANI)

Congress won't have been in bad state had Priyanka led party: Rahul's former aide

Former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar on Sunday said that the state of Congress would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party. (Photo: ANI)

'I'm confident,' says Fadnavis on Maha govt formation after meeting Shah

Fadnavis said,

Sanjay Raut shares couplet by Wasim Barelvi on BJP-Sena power tussle in Maharashtra

As the power tussle to form government in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP for not budging from its stand opposing the 50:50 formula. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham