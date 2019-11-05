Nation Politics 05 Nov 2019 Politics of Maharash ...
Nation, Politics

Politics of Maharashtra changing, Sena will continue fight for justice: Sanjay Raut

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Amid reports of the Shiv Sena making friendly overtures to the NCP, Raut said Sharad Pawar will not be the next CM of the state.
"The decision on Maharashtra will be taken in Maharashtra, the chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena," Raut told reporters here. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: Amid the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reiterated that the state's next chief minister will be from his party. He said the politics of Maharashtra was changing and his party would win in its fight for justice.

Amid reports of the Shiv Sena making friendly overtures to the NCP, Raut said Sharad Pawar will not be the next chief minister of the state.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the issue of chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls on October 24 giving the saffron alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and Congress-44.

 

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, ncp, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra


