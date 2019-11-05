Nation Politics 05 Nov 2019 Options before Mahar ...
Nation, Politics

Options before Maharashtra Guv in stalemate forced by Shiv Sena

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Nov 5, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
The state is sliding into a deep political crisis as no permutation and combination is working for the Sena.
At this critical juncture, Governor B S Koshyari can still be expected to play a vital role in finding a meeting point between the provisions prescribed by the Constitution and the public mandate. (Photo: Twitter)
Mumbai: It has been more than 10 days since the pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra between the BJP and the Shiv Sena attained a clear majority.

But the allies are yet to form the government due to incessant squabbling -- at the core of which is the Sena's demand that the chief minister's chair be shared equally for two and a half years each.

 

The state is sliding into a deep political crisis as no permutation and combination is working for the Sena which has even sounded out the Opposition. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have rejected the Sena's indirect overtures.

While the BJP is confident that they will helm another term in power, they have to find a formula immediately before the present Assembly expires on November 8. If they fail to do so, Maharashtra will see either the President's or the Governor's rule.

Constitutional experts don't state any provision for an extension, the IANS reported.

At this critical juncture, Governor B S Koshyari can still be expected to play a vital role in finding a meeting point between the provisions prescribed by the Constitution and the public mandate.

The Governor can summon a brief special session of the state Assembly where a Pro-Tem Speaker can conduct the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected legislators.

The next step would be to invite the single largest party to form the government. If they fail, the Governor can invite any party to explore government formation or allow anybody who volunteers to do so.

If all these options are exhausted, 'President's rule' will be the only choice, since the Opposition has ruled out any participation in the next government.

 

...
Tags: bjp, shiv sena, maharashtra assembly elections 2019
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


