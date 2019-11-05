Nation Politics 05 Nov 2019 No job for striking ...
Nation, Politics

No job for striking RTC staff after today, says KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 5, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 1:16 am IST
The govt has firmed up its view that a good opportunity has been given by it to striking RTC workers to join duties before the midnight deadline.
Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has decided not to take back on duty those RTC employees and workers who fail to report to duty by Tuesday midnight. The state government has firmed up its view that a good opportunity has been given by it to striking RTC workers to join duties before the midnight deadline.

It was now up to RTC workers and employees whether to join duties before the deadline or continue the strike and lose their jobs, and consequently put their families to hardships. The government has made it clear that if striking employees do not join duties before the expiry of the deadline, private buses would be given permits in remaining 5,000 routes also, and mark the end of an entity called TSRTC.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao held a review meeting on Monday, in the backdrop of the ongoing RTC strike and the High Court’s hearings and observations of the two-judge Bench on the matter.

A discussion was held to devise a counter-strategy. Advice was taken from legal experts on various scenarios. Labour laws and the central government’s Motor Vehicle Act were examined. The unanimous decision that emerged from the meeting was that deadline given to RTC employees to join duties would expire Tuesday midnight.

The future of workers and their families lies solely in the hands of employees, who must join work to protect their jobs. The labour department had already declared the ongoing RTC strike as illegal and submitted a report in this regard. Despite the strike being illegal, the government had acted with lot of benevolence and lenience.

If the opportunity given was not utilised, workers could not place the onus of blame on anyone else. If the workers do not join duties, the fault lies with them. The government had emphatically resolved that there was no question of taking back any employee back after Tuesday midnight.

The government would sternly implement its decision to give permits to private buses to ply in all remaining 5,000 routes. In fact, if workers fail to join duty by mid night, the government would start the process of issuing permits on the next day itself. Telangana would become an RTC-less state by midnight, if workers do not join, the meeting observed.

“Either way the High Court verdict goes, having come this far on the matter, either the RTC or the government would appeal against it in the Supreme Court. Once the case goes to the Supreme Court, the matter would be delayed further. Going by past experiences, the case may drag on for months or years to come, becoming a never-ending battle, which will do the workers no good,” the meeting opined.

...
Tags: telangana state government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

MK Stalin

MK Stalin demands probe into desecration

Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Edappadi K Palaniswami-Governor Banwarilal Purohi meet triggers excitement

P Muralidhar Rao.

BJP’s Muralidhar Rao steps into Tiruvalluvar debate

Indian Railways

Bengaluru: After 33 years, Suburban Rail chugging



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maha drama: 11 days on, meet after meet, but no clarity on govt formation

After his meeting with Gandhi in Delhi, NCP chief Pawar ruled out any possibility of his return as state CM. (Photo: ANI)

We are not hurdle, party with majority will form govt in Maha: Sena

The Shiv Sena leaders met Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said. (Photo: ANI)

Congress won't have been in bad state had Priyanka led party: Rahul's former aide

Former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar on Sunday said that the state of Congress would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party. (Photo: ANI)

'I'm confident,' says Fadnavis on Maha govt formation after meeting Shah

Fadnavis said,

Sanjay Raut shares couplet by Wasim Barelvi on BJP-Sena power tussle in Maharashtra

As the power tussle to form government in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP for not budging from its stand opposing the 50:50 formula. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham