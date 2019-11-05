Nation Politics 05 Nov 2019 Nitin Gadkari can re ...
Nation, Politics

Nitin Gadkari can resolve Maharashtra stalemate in two hours, Shiv Sena tells RSS

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 7:15 pm IST
In a letter to Bhagwat, Tiwari said RSS chief should take serious note of situation and intervene to end the deadlock over govt formation.
Claiming that Gadkari is being 'sidelined' by the BJP, Tiwari said if the party or Amit Shah authorise Gadkari to intervene, he can resolve the impasse in two hours. (Photo: File)
 Claiming that Gadkari is being 'sidelined' by the BJP, Tiwari said if the party or Amit Shah authorise Gadkari to intervene, he can resolve the impasse in two hours. (Photo: File)

Nagpur: Amid the impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, farm activist Kishore Tiwari, who joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the Assembly polls, has said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should depute Union minister Nitin Gadkari to resolve the power-tussle between the BJP and the Sena.

In a letter to Bhagwat, Tiwari said the RSS chief should take a serious note of the situation and intervene to end the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra.

 

He said people were worried over the Sangh's "silence" on the issue.

"Gadkari will be able to resolve the situation within two hours," Tiwari said when asked about his letter to Bhagwat.

Claiming that Gadkari is being "sidelined" by the BJP, Tiwari said if the party or Amit Shah authorise Gadkari to intervene, he can resolve the impasse in two hours.

Tiwari, the founder of Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti, an NGO which highlighted large-scale suicides by farmers in Maharashtra, especially those from his Vidarbha region, switched over from the BJP to the Shiv Sena ahead of the October 24 polls.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are engaged in a standoff over sharing the chief minister's post, with the Uddhav Thackeray- led party demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting the same.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asserted that the next chief minister of the state will be from his party.

Multiple high-profile meetings in New Delhi and Mumbai on Monday, including one between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, failed to give any indication of breaking the 11-day-long deadlock over government formation in the state.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nitin gadkari, bjp, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur


Latest From Nation

The booking period for the special fares is November 4-6 for a travel period from November 13 to December 31. (Photo: File)

GoAir turns 14 with fares from Rs 1,314; adds 54th aircraft to its fleet

Dhabekar was the water resources minister when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government was in power in the 90s. (Photo: Twitter)

Former Maharashtra minister Dhabekar dies at the age of 89

GRSE chairman & managing director Rear Admiral V K Saxena (on left) and Commanding Officer of Annie Besant: Commandant (JG) Sunny Deo of the Indian Coast Guard at the protocol of delivery and acceptance on Tuesday.

GRSE delivers fast patrol vessel, 'Annie Besant' to Indian Coast Guard

'The probe into the case has been completed and the chargesheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh,' IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: 2 BJP leaders from UP to be chargesheeted by SIT



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Options before Maharashtra Guv in stalemate forced by Shiv Sena

At this critical juncture, Governor B S Koshyari can still be expected to play a vital role in finding a meeting point between the provisions prescribed by the Constitution and the public mandate. (Photo: Twitter)

Where is coalition dharma? Desperate Sena asks RSS to step in Maha muddle

There has been no response from the RSS yet. (Photo: File)

'Outgoing' CM's step will decide future course of Maharashtra politics: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the political direction of Maharashtra, where the government formation is getting delayed, will depend upon the steps to be taken by

Andhra Chief Secy transferred; Opposition slams move

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and posted him to the Director-General of AP Human Resources Development Institute in Bapatla, creating ripples among Opposition parties which have slammed the

‘Shift my mother to place equipped for winter’: Mufti's daughter to J&K admin

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham