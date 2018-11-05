search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Political parties see people’s welfare as alms: Kamal Haasan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 5, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 1:40 am IST
They continue to indulge in corruption as if it is their full-time occupation, he charged.
Kamal Haasan
 Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Contending that his politics is devoid of nepotism and unnecessary individual praise that is generally associated with politics, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday accused the existing political parties and politicians as viewing ‘people’s welfare as alms given to the begging people.’ They continue to indulge in corruption as if it is their full-time occupation, he charged.

“Thus it is of no surprise that these entities are trembling in fear at the sight of our party that stands in contract to them with both integrity and individuality,” he said The MNM leader also asserted that his party has the responsibility of leading the State out of the unprecedented dark age that “we find ourselves in.”
In his birthday message, the actor who turns 64 on November 7, called upon his party men to involve in welfare activities rather than meet and greet him on his birthday. 

 

“A state that is free of corruption, excelling in education, praiseworthy in agriculture, respecting women and ripe for development and growth will be born soon…. A second opportunity may not be forthcoming and we will find ourselves in a position where we will bequeath a defunct, problem riddled society to the present and following generations,” he said and stressed that it is cardinal to remove such foreboding dark thoughts and ideas from the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu and India at large.

new path of merging ‘politics’ with ‘welfare activities’ is a novel concept that needs to be introduced to not only Tamil Nadu but also the people of India. That this will deliver an unparalleled political victory for MNM is guaranteed. He appealed to his party members to organise blood donation camps from November 7 to 10, involve in organ donation, focus on rural areas besides health camps for dengue and swine flu affected.

...
Tags: kamal haasan, politics
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Windies 1st T20: Dinesh Karthik rides hosts to victory after Kuldeep's magic

India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Your old flagship smartphone has a major advantage over its successor

For Google’s phones, last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL lasted longer on a single battery charge as compared to the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. (Representative Image)
 

5G iPhones not happening next year: Report

Apple is presently testing several prototypes with the Intel 8060 modem chips and has ruled out using it on the next iPhones due to issues regarding heat dissipation and power consumption. (Representative Image)
 

iOS 12.1 will throttle iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X as they age

The feature is enabled by default and will start throttling performance as soon as it detects a drop in consistency from the power reserve.
 

Ultrasonic in-display sensor confirmed for Galaxy S10

The technology will be exclusive to Samsung phones for a period of six months after the launch of the S10.
 

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

New Delhi proposed the construction of new railway links during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent visit to India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Vokkaliga vs Vokkaliga! Did Ashok cut Yogeshwar to size?

Senior BJP leader R. Ashok

Polling peaceful in Mandya amid boycott threat

JD(S)-Congress candidate for Mandya L.R. Shivaramegowda with his family members at a booth in Mandya. (DC)

A close finish in Jamkhandi

A physically challenged man being carried to a polling booth in Jamakhandi constituency

Housing main worry of poor, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi

Election Commission notice to Telangana govt over PROs wooing voters

Telangana government
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham