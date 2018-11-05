search on deccanchronicle.com
MK Stalin meeting TTV Dhinakaran is imagination: Duraimurugan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Asked if the DMK will re-nominate the candidates who had contested (and lost) in the 2016 Assembly elections.
 DMK President M.K Stalin inaugurated and handed out Nilavembu Kashayam at a free health camp in Kolathur.(DC)

CHENNAI: DMK chief MK Stalin did not meet AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran in Madurai, as has been alleged and this meeting is a figment of imagination, DMK treasurer Duraimurugn claimed.

“Tamil Nadu politics has come to this state of affairs. Can the political leaders or opposition party leaders not travel in the same flight or stay in the same hotel? Should this be construed as plotting? This is merely a figment of imagination,” Duraimurugan said responding to state revenue minister R.B. Udayakumar’s charge that following the meeting between the two leaders at a hotel in Madurai, Dhinakaran had announced that his MLAs would contest the by-election.

 

Asked if the DMK will re-nominate the candidates who had contested (and lost) in the 2016 Assembly elections, for the 18 Assembly constituencies which fell vacant following the disqualification of the AIADMK rebel MLAs, Duraimurugan shot back “first let’s see if the by-elections will be held.” Speaking to reporters here on Sunday he said the issue could be discussed once the election schedule is announced. Party chief Thalapathi (Stalin) will take a call.

When asked if the by-election would be held, Duraimurugan who had been former state minister asked, “How can I predict? When the ‘scientific’ prediction by the MET department of heavy rainfall has not turned true, will political prediction become a reality?”

Turning to the health department, he said all types of viral fevers make periodic appearance during the AIADMK rule. The government should have taken preventive measures. “In fact, the DMK members are involved in distributing Nilavembu kashayam to prevent the spread of dengue or swine flu,” he said.

Tags: mk stalin, ttv dhinakaran, duraimurugn
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




