TRS turns into Bharat Rashtra Samiti, sets eyes on national politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets JD-S’s delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday changed its name to 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' (BRS), heralding the party's foray into national politics.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the party's general body meeting here, party sources said. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

TRS activists who gathered outside the party headquarters here, the venue for the meeting, burst into celebration soon after the announcement. Party leaders burst crackers, distributed sweets and chanted “TRS and KCR Zindabad”.

“Desh ke neta KCR” chants reverberated and similar slogans were seen in posters.

“Desh ke neta KCR,” “Dear India he is coming”, and “KCR is on the way”, were among the slogans prominently displayed in banners, that could be seen in and around the venue of the meet besides other locations in the city.