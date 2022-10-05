  
Nation Politics 05 Oct 2022 Kumaraswamy in Hyder ...
Nation, Politics

Kumaraswamy in Hyderabad to mark BRS launch

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 5, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Karnataka's former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka's former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: JDS leader and Karnataka's former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will be in the city on Wednesday to extend support to the new national party BRS (Bharatiya/Bharat Rashtra Samithi), which will be launched by TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Telangana Bhavan.

Arrangements are in place at Telangana Bhavan for the TRS general body meeting, which will commence at 11 am. to pass a resolution renaming TRS as BRS on the auspicious day of Dasara. Enthusiastic TRS leaders and cadre have already erected banners and flexies around the venue and at various junctions in the city hailing the Chief Minister and his new national party.

Party sources said that Rao had extended invitations to leaders of regional parties like Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Tejashwi Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), among others, but only Kumaraswamy has confirmed his participation so far.

Rao has called 283 members for the general body meeting, including party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, zilla parishad chairpersons, mayors, and municipal chairpersons.

Party sources said Rao will move a resolution seeking to rename TRS as BRS to enable its entry into national politics. He will list out the reasons for renaming TRS and initiate a full-fledged discussion. Select members will be asked for their views on the resolution. After the resolution is passed unanimously, it will be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for approval.

Rao will formally announce the renaming at 1.19 pm sharp on Wednesday. Kumaraswamy will accompany Rao during the formal announcement and extend JDS support to BRS apart from expressing his party's willingness to work with BRS in Karnataka for the Assembly elections scheduled around April-May.

Later, the party leaders and cadre will kick-start grand celebrations across the state to celebrate the ‘birth’ of BRS.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), chief minister k chandrashekar rao, former cm h.d. kumaraswamy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

It will be TRS in Munugode elections, not BRS
TRS to BRS: 283 party leaders to pass resolution on Dasara
KCR set to foray into national politics with BRS on Dasara

Latest From Nation

Social service activities pertained to awareness on the environment, cleaning of water bodies and no-plastic campaigns in the nearby rural community areas, marking the 75th year of NCC Mahotsav. The camp was conducted under the aegis of ‘1 Telangana Girls BN NCC Secunderabad Group’. — Representational Image/DC

NCC girl cadets sweat it out in 8-day camp

The programme ‘SHE ERA’ was conceived, after a survey in Pahadishareef and Balapur areas. — Representational Image/DC File

Rachakonda skill centre for women

A sales manager of Bajaj Electronics in Bandlaguda Jagir branch said that their company had arranged special offers for the festive season for customers, including lucky draw coupons of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh for lucky customers, as well as cashback offers on purchases made through select debit and credit cards. — DC File Image

TV sets, mobiles top list of Dasara sales, Bajaj Electronics aces experience

BJP’s official spokesperson N.V. Subhash said the act of TRS leader Rajanala Srihari also raises questions over the credibility of the ruling party’s claims that it is capable of serving people. — DC File Image

BJP slams TRS leader for free liquor



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to target both TRS and BJP in Telangana: Digvijaya, Jairam

Bharat Jodo Yatra national coordinators Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh address media in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Sonia to join Rahul for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued to address the gathering unfazed by showers in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

Telangana Cong leaders back Kharge, urge Tharoor to withdraw

File photo of Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Tharoor rules out withdrawing from AICC race

File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)

Cong releases guidelines for prez poll, office-bearers cannot campaign for candidates

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting the Congress president election in their personal capacity, the party said. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->