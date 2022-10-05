Kumaraswamy in Hyderabad to mark BRS launch

HYDERABAD: JDS leader and Karnataka's former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will be in the city on Wednesday to extend support to the new national party BRS (Bharatiya/Bharat Rashtra Samithi), which will be launched by TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Telangana Bhavan.

Arrangements are in place at Telangana Bhavan for the TRS general body meeting, which will commence at 11 am. to pass a resolution renaming TRS as BRS on the auspicious day of Dasara. Enthusiastic TRS leaders and cadre have already erected banners and flexies around the venue and at various junctions in the city hailing the Chief Minister and his new national party.

Party sources said that Rao had extended invitations to leaders of regional parties like Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Tejashwi Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), among others, but only Kumaraswamy has confirmed his participation so far.

Rao has called 283 members for the general body meeting, including party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, zilla parishad chairpersons, mayors, and municipal chairpersons.

Party sources said Rao will move a resolution seeking to rename TRS as BRS to enable its entry into national politics. He will list out the reasons for renaming TRS and initiate a full-fledged discussion. Select members will be asked for their views on the resolution. After the resolution is passed unanimously, it will be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for approval.

Rao will formally announce the renaming at 1.19 pm sharp on Wednesday. Kumaraswamy will accompany Rao during the formal announcement and extend JDS support to BRS apart from expressing his party's willingness to work with BRS in Karnataka for the Assembly elections scheduled around April-May.

Later, the party leaders and cadre will kick-start grand celebrations across the state to celebrate the ‘birth’ of BRS.