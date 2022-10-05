KCR takes charge to plan Munugode win

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will be the election incharge for one of the villages in Munugode Assembly constituency that is up for byelection on November 3 to ensure the ruling party’s victory, indicating the significance the ruling party places on this bypoll.

TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, as well as finance minister T. Harish Rao, were assigned election responsibilities in Munugode, dealing with one municipality and a village, respectively.

These decisions were made during the Chief Minister’s meeting with ministers and senior party leaders at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss Munugode bypoll strategy and campaigning, party sources said.

Ministers G. Jagadish Reddy and T. Harish Rao were among those who attended the meeting.

The Munugode Assembly constituency has seven mandals, two municipalities, and 157 gram panchayats, and the Chief Minister has decided to appoint incharges for each of the party’s 103 MLAs, as well as MLCs and MPs, who will have to camp in the constituency for the next month until voting on November 3.

This apart, the CM will address a public meeting in Chandur soon and is planning to address another two public meetings by this month-end. The CM addressed his first public meeting in Munugode in August.

The TRS supremo has placed complete focus on Munugode as it will be the first election his party is facing after its formal conversion as national party BRS on the occasion of Dasara. However, the party is likely to contest this election as TRS because the EC's approval process for a name change is expected to take some time. The CM is expected to give clarity on this issue during his announcement on renaming TRS as BRS on Wednesday.

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, the party's overall incharge for Munugode bypoll, told Deccan Chronicle, "The CM has decided to work as incharge for one of the villages to boost the morale of party leaders and cadre. All our survey reports being done since August clearly indicate that TRS will win this bypoll with a majority ranging from 50,000 to 60,000 votes, while Congress will stand at second position and BJP at third. We are confident that the CM's active participation in the Munugode bypoll will further boost our majority."

Reddy added that the party's full-fledged campaign in Munugode will begin from October 6 with all the MLAs, MLCs, MPs etc, who were assigned poll duties will take charge in their respective locations and work for the party's victory unitedly.