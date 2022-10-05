  
Nation Politics 05 Oct 2022 India should not ign ...
Nation, Politics

India should not ignore religion-based population imbalances, says RSS

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 5, 2022, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2022, 3:12 pm IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat feliciatates mountaineer Santosh Yadav during a Vijayadashmi function, in Nagpur, on Wednesday. Yadav is the first woman to successfully climb Mount Everest. (Image: PTI)
 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat feliciatates mountaineer Santosh Yadav during a Vijayadashmi function, in Nagpur, on Wednesday. Yadav is the first woman to successfully climb Mount Everest. (Image: PTI)

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.
Speaking at the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored.

Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, he said.
The new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance, he said. There has to be a balance among the communities in this country, he added.

“Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons. All these factors have to be mulled over,” he said.

Bhagwat also emphasised on the use of mother tongue and said “English language is not important for building a career”.

“When expecting the government to institute the promotion of mother tongue, we should also consider whether we sign our names in our mother tongue or not? Whether the nameplates affixed on our residences are rendered in mother tongue or not? Whether household invitations bear the texts in the mother tongue or not?” Bhagwat said.

The RSS invited acclaimed mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest for the event. She is the first woman in the world to climb the Mount Everest twice.

Pointing out at China's one family one child policy, Bhagwat said, "While we are trying to control the population, we should see what happened in China. That country went for the one child policy and now it is getting older.”    

"With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years," Bhagwat said.

"However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population?" he added.

Bhagwat also stressed on people starting their own businesses and not relying solely on government jobs.

"All government jobs put together, only 30 per cent population will be covered. Rest of the population will have to start their own businesses to create more employment," he said.

Bhagwat raised concerns over India's huge population and said emphasis on society's participation in every sphere of our national life is not to relieve government of its responsibilities of governance, rather it is to emphasise societal partnership for national upliftment and pivot policy making in that direction.

“Our country has a huge population. This is a reality. Nowadays there are two kinds of evaluation done on population. Populations require resources, if it keeps growing it becomes a big burden, perhaps an unbearable burden,” he said.
Therefore, with the perspective of population control, plans are made. There is another dimension in which population is considered an asset. Focus is on appropriate training and maximum usage, Bhagwat said.

“When we look at the world population one fact emerges. Only when we look at our country, thoughts may change,” he said.

Bhagwat said China has reversed its population control policy to population growth. “Our national interest influences our thoughts on population matters. Today, we are the youngest country. After 50 years, today's youth will be the future years' senior citizens, to look after them what size should be our young population, this math we also have to do,” he said.

With efforts, the people make a country grand, they also carry on their family line and that of society, he said.

“To beget, preserve and protect a populace apart from being relevant for national identity and security is a subject that touches some other facets also,” Bhagwat said.

He said the number of children is linked with maternal health, education, financial status and individual's wish. It is also dependent on what each family needs. Population impacts the environment also.

“ In summation, the population policy has to be formulated considering all these factors mindfully. It should be applicable for all; public awareness campaigns will be required for creating a mindset of total observance of this policy. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results,” he said.

In 2000, the Government of India after multi-stakeholder consultations framed a population policy. One key goal was to obtain a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1. Recently, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) report has been published. Due to social awareness and constructive co-operative efforts by the central and state governments, the TFR has come down below the targeted 2.1 to 2.0, the RSS chief said.

Social scientists and mental health experts opine that ultra-nuclear families are posing challenges for the all-around development of young girls and boys, families are feeling a sense of insecurity, social tensions, loneliness, etc, are presenting testing times and a question mark hangs over the central edifice of our society the 'family system', he said.

...
Tags: rashtriya swayamsevak sangh, population control


Related Stories

Hearing in RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned till Dec 3
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Muslim intellectuals, discusses religious harmony
Amid tussle with LDF govt, Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan meets RSS chief

Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets JD-S’s delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

TRS turns into Bharat Rashtra Samiti, sets eyes on national politics

A day after PCC chief A Revanth Reddy (in picture) indirectly backed candidate Mallikarjun Kharge by saying he has ‘no difference of opinion’ with CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who has done this, other leaders tried to avert all questions on the poll. — DC Image

Leaders tightlipped over AICC prez poll

Social service activities pertained to awareness on the environment, cleaning of water bodies and no-plastic campaigns in the nearby rural community areas, marking the 75th year of NCC Mahotsav. The camp was conducted under the aegis of ‘1 Telangana Girls BN NCC Secunderabad Group’. — Representational Image/DC

NCC girl cadets sweat it out in 8-day camp

The programme ‘SHE ERA’ was conceived, after a survey in Pahadishareef and Balapur areas. — Representational Image/DC File

Rachakonda skill centre for women



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS turns into Bharat Rashtra Samiti, sets eyes on national politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets JD-S’s delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to target both TRS and BJP in Telangana: Digvijaya, Jairam

Bharat Jodo Yatra national coordinators Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh address media in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Sonia to join Rahul for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued to address the gathering unfazed by showers in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

Telangana Cong leaders back Kharge, urge Tharoor to withdraw

File photo of Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Tharoor rules out withdrawing from AICC race

File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->