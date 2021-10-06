Nation Politics 05 Oct 2021 Hyderabad surpassed ...
Nation, Politics

Hyderabad surpassed Chennai, Kolkata in growth: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 6, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 7:06 am IST
The minister said the state government was giving utmost importance to urban infrastructure
Minister for municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter)
 Minister for municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Minister for municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said Hyderabad surpassed Chennai and Kolkata in development. He said the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government had ensured better infrastructure and controlled law and order situation in Hyderabad for the last seven years. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao predicted the challenges in the newly-carved Telangana state and concentrated on both infrastructure and law and order, he explained.

Replying to questions raised by members in the Legislative Council meeting here on Tuesday, Rama Rao explained integrated development of Hyderabad. Pro-term chairman V. Bhupal Reddy presided over the meeting.

 

Earlier, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were metropolises in the country, but in recent times, Hyderabad and Bengaluru stood next to national capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai, he said.

The minister said the state government was giving utmost importance to urban infrastructure. "We are developing drinking water and sewerage systems in the city," he said. The Godavari water is reaching the Nizamsagar project through Konda Pochamma reservoir and we are also trying to bring it to Hyderabad,” he said. Interlinking of river Godavari with Krishna water would be possible soon, he said. After 1908, the Musi river in Hyderabad witnessed floods last year and the government took up necessary measures to control the flood damage in the city, he said.

 

Reacting to the extension of Metro Rail to the Old City, Rama Rao said objections raised by locals and financial inability of the construction company delayed the project. L&T company asked for financial aid from the government for Metro rail extension, he said. Minister said that TIMS hospitals would be developed in all corners of Hyderabad along with Osmania, Gandhi and NIMS hospitals.

Meanwhile, MLC K. Kavitha asked the government to hike the honorarium to the municipal councillors, corporators, chairmen and mayors on the lines of MPTC, ZPTCs. Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, MIM MLC Jafri, S. Vani Devi, D. Rajeshwar Rao and others raised questions. Ministers Mahmood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav and V. Srinivas Goud replied to the members.

 

...
Tags: k. t. rama rao, telangana rashtra samiti (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Around 25 years back, her father-in-law had a weapon and, after his death, his wife had shifted to her place. — DC Image

Bullets recovered from 61-yr-old woman passenger at Vizag airport

The commission asked Dr. Kumar, an assistant professor from Osmania Medical College, as to why the nature of the injuries that the police personnel suffered in the alleged attack was not specified and that the affidavit merely mentioned it as simple or grievous injuries. — Representational image/By arrangement

Disha encounter: NHRC finds Clues team’s version fishy

Pavani told the media that a conspiracy was hatched against her by Kakinada MLA Chandrasekhara Reddy. — DC Image

Kakinada Mayor Pavani could not get single vote in no-confidence motion

Based on information that he provided, the team seized 27 logs in the Sadasivakona forest. — Representational image/DC

53 red sanders logs worth Rs 1 crore seized



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sidhu resigns as Punjab PCC President, gives Congress a jolt

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Punjab Chief Minister Channi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Facebook)

Rahul exploring new team of young leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar may join Congress soon

Kanhaiya Kumar (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->