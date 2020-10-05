The Indian Premier League 2020

CBI raids Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's premises in corruption case

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed it "raid raj" and a "Machiavellian move" by the BJP government
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar
 Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: The CBI has till now recovered Rs 50 lakh from multiple premises it has searched in a corruption case related to Congress leader D K Shivakumar, officials said on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra in the case that pertains to amassing of disproportionate assets, they said.

 

The search operation may be expanded during the day, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a source information from another agency. The information relates to assets amassed during Shivakumar's tenure as a minister in Karnataka, they said.

Following the registration of FIR, CBI teams started searches on Monday morning at 14 locations -- nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed it "raid raj" and a "Machiavellian move" by the BJP government.

 

"The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won't deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move'!," Surjewala said on Twitter.

"Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP's frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts.Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP's maladministration only becomes stronger," he tweeted.

 

Tags: cbi raids, dk shivakumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


