Telangana: Political slugfest on cards as Assembly session begins on Tuesday

HYDERABAD: The monsoon session of Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council will commence on Tuesday. Both Houses last met for the Budget session, which concluded on March 15.

The monsoon session assumes significance as it is being held against the backdrop of a surcharged political atmosphere ahead of the Munugode byelection and the September 17 Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations apart from the political slugfest between the TRS and the Opposition parties on these very issues.

All parties are expected to devise and execute political strategies in the House with an eye on Munugode in order to get an upper hand.

While the TRS government has decided to celebrate September 17 officially for the first time as ‘Telangana National Integration Day’, the Congress and BJP have decided to observe it as ‘Liberation Day’. AIMIM is supporting the state government's decision in this regard. The parallel positions of TRS-MIM and Congress and BJP is likely to create a political tussle in the House.

Congress leaders contend that neither TRS nor the BJP have a role as the two parties were not born in 1948 and it was the Congress which fought and ensured the merger of Hyderabad State with the Indian Union.

The Congress strength in the House has been reduced to five following the resignation of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in August.

The House is expected to take up some bills, including the increase in co-option members in GHMC from 5 to 15 and in other municipal corporations from 5 to 10.