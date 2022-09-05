  
Nation, Politics

Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 5, 2022, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 8:10 pm IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandh. (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandh. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to ensure Opposition unity.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Kumar walked out of the NDA in Bihar and formed a Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD, Congress and outside support of the Left.

Kumar arrived in the national capital Monday and is likely to meet several Opposition leaders including the NCP's Sarad Pawar, the AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and JDS supremo H D Kumaraswamy during his visit.

He is also likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhileash Yadav and leaders from the Left parties.

Kumar is making attempts to bring all opposition parties together as a united force against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

-->