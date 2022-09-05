Cong took out rally not for country but for Gandhis: BJP

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya asked in a tweet whether “Rahul Gandhi's (in picture) impending presidency will be measured in kg or litre?” Patra dubbed the Congress rally 'Parivaar Bachao Andolan' and said it was organised to save the Gandhi family's existence. — PTI File Image

New Delhi: Lashing at the Congress leadership following its protest against price rise, the BJP said opposition party leaders held the rally not for the country's interest but for the Gandhis, who are being inevstigated by the Enforcement Directorate. The BJP said the protest was “Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0” but would not work.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra took dig at the former Congress president over his slip of tongue, saying he did not know whether flour was solid or liquid. Speaking at the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan here, Gandhi had said flour which was earlier “ Rs 22 per litre is now Rs 40 per litre”. He immediately corrected it to kilograms.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya asked in a tweet whether “Rahul Gandhi's impending presidency will be measured in kg or litre?”

Patra dubbed the Congress rally 'Parivaar Bachao Andolan' and said it was organised to save the Gandhi family's existence.

“He repeated his old script... Rahul and responsibility cannot move together... Rahul Gandhi, the Congress 'shehzada' (prince) today rolled out an immature speech,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Hitting back at Gandhi over his remarks that the BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and anger in the country, Patra said, “Actually it was his speech which was full of hatred and anger.”