  
Nation Politics 05 Sep 2022 Cong took out rally ...
Nation, Politics

Cong took out rally not for country but for Gandhis: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 5, 2022, 1:42 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 6:42 am IST
BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya asked in a tweet whether “Rahul Gandhi's (in picture) impending presidency will be measured in kg or litre?” Patra dubbed the Congress rally 'Parivaar Bachao Andolan' and said it was organised to save the Gandhi family's existence. — PTI File Image
 BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya asked in a tweet whether “Rahul Gandhi's (in picture) impending presidency will be measured in kg or litre?” Patra dubbed the Congress rally 'Parivaar Bachao Andolan' and said it was organised to save the Gandhi family's existence. — PTI File Image

New Delhi: Lashing at the Congress leadership following its protest against price rise, the BJP said opposition party leaders held the rally not for the country's interest but for the Gandhis, who are being inevstigated by the Enforcement Directorate. The BJP said the protest was “Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0” but would not work.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra took dig at the former Congress president over his slip of tongue, saying he did not know whether flour was solid or liquid. Speaking at the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan here, Gandhi had said flour which was earlier “ Rs 22 per litre is now Rs 40 per litre”. He immediately corrected it to kilograms.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya asked in a tweet whether “Rahul Gandhi's impending presidency will be measured in kg or litre?”

Patra dubbed the Congress rally 'Parivaar Bachao Andolan' and said it was organised to save the Gandhi family's existence.

“He repeated his old script... Rahul and responsibility cannot move together... Rahul Gandhi, the Congress 'shehzada' (prince) today rolled out an immature speech,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Hitting back at Gandhi over his remarks that the BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and anger in the country, Patra said, “Actually it was his speech which was full of hatred and anger.”

...
Tags: ahul gandhi relaunch 4.0, mehangai par halla bol
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 05 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file image)

Polls in Andhra Pradesh to see fight over freebies

Issues like podu lands, oustees of projects, loan waiver, glitches in Dharani portal are a cause of concern in the constituency in which farming is the major source of livelihood. — DC Image

Cong swears by ‘Warangal Declaration’ during Munugode campaign

As part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana programme, Nirmala Sitharaman toured the district for the third day on Saturday. (Twitter/@nsitharaman)

Nirmala’s tour boosts morale of BJP cadre

Ashok Reddy, the Narayana Junior College official (DC Image)

Narayana junior college official succumbs to burns



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad's public rally in Jammu today, likely to launch new party

Former Congress leader GM Saroori flashes the victory sign as he poses for photos in front of a hoarding of former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of his public meeting, in Jammu, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals during his visit to the poll-bound Gujarat state, in Rajkot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

'Modi government has 2 brothers -- unemployment and inflation', says Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

AAP alleges Delhi LG 'misused his post', Saxena's office hits back

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

CBI given me 'clean chit', says Sisodia after search of his locker

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->