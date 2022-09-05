Congress swears by ‘Warangal Declaration’ during Munugode campaign

Hyderabad: In addition to the ‘chargesheet’ against TRS, BJP and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, the party’s ‘Warangal Declaration’ aimed at resolving issues of farmers is coming in handy for Congress leaders who are campaigning in Munugode ahead of the by-elections.

Issues like podu lands, oustees of projects, loan waiver, glitches in Dharani portal are a cause of concern in the constituency in which farming is the major source of livelihood.

“We will be exposing the state government’s failure in honouring promises made to the farming community,” said state’s Kisan Congress chairman S. Anvesh Reddy on Sunday.

The Warangal Declaration promises farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh at one go, implementation of ‘Indiramma Rythu Bharosa’ scheme, assurance of procurement directly from farmers, resolution on crop insurance provision, handing over ownership pattas to podu farmers, a tight check against supply of spurious seeds and counterfeit pesticides, completion of projects on time and constitution of farmer’s commission.

Senior vice-president, Mallu Ravi and other leaders visited Nampally mandal as part of a door-to-door campaign. Ravi, who is also in-charge of the mandal, distributed the ‘chargesheet’ flyers along with a copy of the Warangal declaration, which was announced earlier this year by Rahul Gandhi in Warangal. This will also figure prominently during the ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra in Telangana.

“We will also highlight it in the joint public meeting of Telangana and Karnataka leaders at Raichur, upon Rahul Gandhi’s arrival,” informed a senior leader.