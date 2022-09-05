  
Nation Politics 05 Sep 2022 150 people taken int ...
Nation, Politics

150 people taken into preventive custody ahead of KCR’s visit to Nizamabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 5, 2022, 11:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people at the public meeting held in Nizamabad on Monday. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, TRS district president and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy are also seen. — DC Image
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people at the public meeting held in Nizamabad on Monday. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, TRS district president and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy are also seen. — DC Image

NIZAMABAD: In the backdrop of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Nizamabad on Monday, police arrested around 150 persons across the district as a precautionary measure. Student union leaders of Telangana University,
political party leaders, village revenue assistants, Kaleshwaram lift
irrigation scheme (KLIS) oustees from Manchippa village and others were
among the arrested.

Reportedly following inputs from Intelligence sleuths, police began arrests
on Sunday night. The arrested leaders were shifted to the nearest police
stations and released after the completion of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting.

Tight security arrangements were made in Nizamabad during the CM's visit.
Barricades were set up on National Highway 63, which connects Nizamabad and
Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

...
Tags: kcr visits nizamabad
Location: India, Telangana, Nizamabad


Latest From Nation

A 49-year-old businessman had a heart attack while driving which resulted in a fatal accident. (Representational Image: PTI)

Bizman killed in freak car mishap in Hyderabad

Dr. Sandep Bhardwaj has been granted conditional bail in a rape case (Photo: DC)

Rape-accused Hyderabad doctor gets bail

The report said the north-south trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Comorin area now runs from North interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9km above mean sea level. — Representational Image/DC

Low pressure likely in Bay, rains for AP

One of Hyderabad's oldest Jain temples, which has a two-century history, is situated next to a garbage dump. (Photo: DC)

Unholy mess outside 200-yr-old Sri Jain Dadawadi temple



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana: Political slugfest on cards as Assembly session begins on Tuesday

Telangana Legislative Assembly (DC Image)

Amid political crisis, Jharkhand CM to seek trust vote today

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

Elaborate arrangements for CM Jagan's visit tomorrow

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy — By Arrangement

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals during his visit to the poll-bound Gujarat state, in Rajkot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

64 Congress leaders resign as Ghulam Nabi Azad looks set to launch party

J&K Leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of launching new national party. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->