150 people taken into preventive custody ahead of KCR’s visit to Nizamabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people at the public meeting held in Nizamabad on Monday. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, TRS district president and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy are also seen. — DC Image

NIZAMABAD: In the backdrop of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Nizamabad on Monday, police arrested around 150 persons across the district as a precautionary measure. Student union leaders of Telangana University,

political party leaders, village revenue assistants, Kaleshwaram lift

irrigation scheme (KLIS) oustees from Manchippa village and others were

among the arrested.

Reportedly following inputs from Intelligence sleuths, police began arrests

on Sunday night. The arrested leaders were shifted to the nearest police

stations and released after the completion of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting.

Tight security arrangements were made in Nizamabad during the CM's visit.

Barricades were set up on National Highway 63, which connects Nizamabad and

Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.