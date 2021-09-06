Nation Politics 05 Sep 2021 YSRC refutes BJP all ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC refutes BJP allegations about ‘bias’ against Hindu festivals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Vishnu found fault with the BJP leaders for not putting pressure on the Centre to release Covid vaccination stocks and Covid test kits
Malladi Vishnu alleged on Sunday that the BJP leaders in the state are politicizing the decisions taken by the YSRC government and misleading the public. (Photo:Facebook)
 Malladi Vishnu alleged on Sunday that the BJP leaders in the state are politicizing the decisions taken by the YSRC government and misleading the public. (Photo:Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Central YSRC legislator Malladi Vishnu alleged on Sunday that the BJP leaders in the state are politicizing the decisions taken by the YSRC government and misleading the public about curbs relating to the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in public places.

The MLA recalled that the Union Home Ministry had issued a GO on August 28, asking states to take maximum precautions against the spread of Covid during the season of festivals. The state introduced such restrictions on the basis of this order.

 

The government has postponed the Dr YSR Awards programme and avoided the Teachers Day celebrations with a view to maintaining the steady progress on the Covid control front. The attendance for the Independence Day celebrations was also restricted, he said.

“Everyone knows the state government proposed to have the Ganesh celebrations held on a low key to ensure public safety. Even during the Ramzan and Bakrid festivals, the same Covid-related restrictions had been imposed," he said, and refuted allegations that the YSRC government showed a bias against Hindu festivals.

 

Vishnu found fault with the BJP state leaders for not putting pressure on the Centre to release Covid vaccination stocks and Covid test kits to the state. "State BJP leaders were provoking the people by spreading canards that the state police are arresting Hindus," he said.

He said, notably, during the series of attacks on temples in the state, the Centre did not respond to the AP government’s plea for a CBI inquiry. Yet, the BJP leaders shamelessly criticised the Jagan-led government.

Stressing on the secular credentials of chief minister Jagan, the MLA condemned BJP state president Somu Veerraju’s critical comments and said the CM had a dip in Krishna river and even in Ganga and visited all temples with utmost sanctity and faith in Hinduism.

 

...
Tags: malladi vishnu, ysrc government, vinayaka chavithi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

I request people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against the coronavirus, says Thackeray. — AFP

Easing of Covid restrictions based on availability of oxygen: Uddhav Thackeray

The Piler division police in coordination with special teams keeping a vigil on movement of smugglers in the district under the supervision of SEB joint director Vidyasagar Naidu arrested 13 inter-state smugglers on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter @ChittoorPolice)

Wood smuggling unabated in AP

The IMD issued a red alert, indicating that the state is in for some extremely heavy rainfall. (Representational Photo:AFP)

IMD issues red alert, forecasts heavy rains tomorrow

Following these reports, very few students have been attending schools in the two districts since past five days. — Representational image/PTI

Seven teachers test positive for Covid-19 in two districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After breather, Baghel holds victory rally, lauds Rahul

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel waving to supporters during the victory rally in Raipur. (AA)

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

BJP, Congress create ruckus in Odisha Assembly

The Congress, on the other hand, created a ruckus in the House demanding special commitments from the state government on a special relief package for drought-hit farmers. — odishaassembly.nic.in

Deo hopes for early solution in Chhattisgarh CM row

Deo recently visited New Delhi to meet the party high command. (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi and BJP engaged in 'buying and selling' policy, says Kharge

Kharge said that India has a total of 366 PSUs employing 9.2 lakh regular employees and 4.98 lakh contractual employees. The Railways employs 12.53 lakh persons and the department of posts 4.18 lakh employees. If all these are sold off, what will be the future of these employees and their families, he asked. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->