YSRC refutes BJP allegations about ‘bias’ against Hindu festivals

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Central YSRC legislator Malladi Vishnu alleged on Sunday that the BJP leaders in the state are politicizing the decisions taken by the YSRC government and misleading the public about curbs relating to the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in public places.

The MLA recalled that the Union Home Ministry had issued a GO on August 28, asking states to take maximum precautions against the spread of Covid during the season of festivals. The state introduced such restrictions on the basis of this order.

The government has postponed the Dr YSR Awards programme and avoided the Teachers Day celebrations with a view to maintaining the steady progress on the Covid control front. The attendance for the Independence Day celebrations was also restricted, he said.

“Everyone knows the state government proposed to have the Ganesh celebrations held on a low key to ensure public safety. Even during the Ramzan and Bakrid festivals, the same Covid-related restrictions had been imposed," he said, and refuted allegations that the YSRC government showed a bias against Hindu festivals.

Vishnu found fault with the BJP state leaders for not putting pressure on the Centre to release Covid vaccination stocks and Covid test kits to the state. "State BJP leaders were provoking the people by spreading canards that the state police are arresting Hindus," he said.

He said, notably, during the series of attacks on temples in the state, the Centre did not respond to the AP government’s plea for a CBI inquiry. Yet, the BJP leaders shamelessly criticised the Jagan-led government.

Stressing on the secular credentials of chief minister Jagan, the MLA condemned BJP state president Somu Veerraju’s critical comments and said the CM had a dip in Krishna river and even in Ganga and visited all temples with utmost sanctity and faith in Hinduism.