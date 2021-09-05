BJP to celebrate Modi’s birthday with 20-day events

As part of the birthday celebration, hoardings thanking Mr Modi "for free food grains and vaccination for the poor" will also be put up and party leaders will distribute food grains under PM Garib Kalyan Ann scheme. — PTI

New Delhi: The BJP plans to hold a 20-day long nationwide event -- "Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan" -- to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17. The event, which includes blood donation camps, exhibitions on Mr Modi's life, donation of artificial limbs to Divyangs, will begin on September 17 and culminate on October 7, the day Mr Modi first took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat, thus completing "20 years in public service."

The party has also planned to send five crore postcards from BJP booths across India to the Prime Minister congratulating him for his efforts.

A letter in this regard has been issued by BJP president J.P. Nadda to the state units.

The party will also hold events on party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya anniversary on September 25 and Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2 when promotional events for khadi will be held by party workers.

As part of the birthday celebration, hoardings thanking Mr Modi "for free food grains and vaccination for the poor" will also be put up and party leaders will distribute food grains under PM Garib Kalyan Ann scheme.

In a letter, party members have been told to hold special exhibitions dedicated to the life of the Prime Minister. Virtual events can be attended on the NaMo App.

In Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are scheduled early next year, BJP workers will hold a campaign to clean river Ganga at 71 sites. The party will also hold special programmes for orphans as part of the campaign.