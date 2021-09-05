Nation Politics 05 Sep 2021 Bandi’s yatra ...
Bandi’s yatra will change fate of Telangana: Fadnavis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 5, 2021, 2:26 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 6:37 am IST
He appealed to the people to bless the BJP and the yatra to form a democratic, pro-poor and farmers’ government in Telangana
Fadnavis alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ignored the governance and was seriously trying to make his son K. T. Rama Rao as the next Chief Minister. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asserted that the Praja Sangram Yatra launched by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would definitely change the fate of Telangana. He appealed to the people to bless the BJP and the yatra to form a democratic, pro-poor and farmers’ government in Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting in Vikarabad district headquarters after participating in padyatra along with Sanjay Kumar, Fadnavis said the way the yatra was getting overwhelming support from people from all walks of life clearly indicated that they wanted a change in Telangana’s politics as they were not happy with the KCR government.

 

Fadnavis alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ignored the governance and was seriously trying to make his son K. T. Rama Rao as the next Chief Minister.

Alleging that Rao formulated new schemes sitting in his farmhouse, Fadnavis said Rao had duped people by not fulfilling his promises.  

The TRS government even failed in waiving farmers' loans as promised and in providing double bedroom houses to the poor, he lamented. Instead of taking care of the welfare of people, Rao always was strengthening his family financially, he alleged.

 

Fadnavis alleged that the AIMIM was ruling Telangana on behalf of the TRS, adding that Chandrashekar Rao had no guts to conduct Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 as an official programme. 

