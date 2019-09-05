Nation Politics 05 Sep 2019 UP: BSP chief Mayawa ...
UP: BSP chief Mayawati meets party leaders to discuss upcoming by-polls

ANI
Published Sep 5, 2019, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
All the district presidents, assembly speaker, former MLAs and MPs and other important party officials would attend the meeting.
BSP Supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP Supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has called for a key party meeting in Lucknow on Thursday.

The main agenda of the meeting will be to discuss and deliberate on the upcoming by-polls in 13 assembly seats of the state.

 

All the district presidents, assembly speaker, former MLAs and MPs and other important party officials have been directed to attend the meeting.

It should be noted that BSP is going solo in the all the 13 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. the party has declared 12 candidates whereas the candidate for Gangoh seat will be declared later by the BSP.

The candidates declared by the party so far are: Naushad Ali (Hamirpur seat), Zubair Masood Khan (Rampur Sadar), Abhay Kumar (Iglas), Ramesh Chandra (Balha), Sunil Kumar Chittaurh (Tundla), Arun Dwivedi (Lucknow Cantt), Devi Prasad Tiwari (Govind Nagar), Rajnarain (Manikpur), Ranjit Singh Patel (Pratapgarh Sadar), Akhilesh Kumar Ambedkar (Jaidpur), Rakesh Pandey (Jalalpur), Abdul Quayum (Ghosi).

Most of these seats went vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

