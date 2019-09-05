Nation Politics 05 Sep 2019 TRS, BJP search for ...
Nation, Politics

TRS, BJP search for strong candidates to win TS Congress chief Uttam’s stronghold

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 5, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 2:32 am IST
The Huzurnagar by-election is expected in the last week of October or in November.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
 N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Hyderabad: The by-election in the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency is a prestigious issue for the main political parties, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, all of whom are searching for strong and rich candidates.

The by-election has been necessitated by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigning the seat  after he was elected Member of Parliament from Nalgonda.

 

The Huzurnagar by-election is expected in the last week of October or in November. The constituency is the stronghold of the Congress party and Uttam Kumar Reddy won thrice from here. With the party greatly weakened in the state, the TRS and BJP are planning to muscle in and win the seat.

According to political circles, in a by-election each candidate has to spend a minimum of Rs 20 crore and maybe even Rs 30-40 crore depending on the strength of the rival parties. The TRS and BJP have no financial problems because the TRS is in power in the state since 2014 and the BJP-led NDA is in power at the centre since 2014. But these parties don’t have strong candidates.

The Congress on the other hand has no problem with fielding candidates but it has financial problems having been out of power in the state and at the centre. With the party coffers not in good shape, candidates contesting the assembly, Lok Sabha, Panchayat and MPTC and ZPTC elections had to spend their own money.

The TRS leadership has asked MLC Gutta Sukhendar Reddy to contest from Huzurnagar, but Mr Reddy was not interested in the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections and told the TRS leadership to give MLC ticket that too in Assembly quota.

It’s candidate in the last assembly elections, Saidireddy, an NRI, was defeated by Uttam Kumar Reddy by more than 7,000 votes. The TRS may give the ticket to Saidireddy again, or to Palla Rajeswar Reddy. The BJP does not have a presence in Huzur-nagar and in the recent assembly elections, its candidate got 1,500 votes.

The BJP hopes that the Modi wave in the country will help it win. It is trying to field Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s wife Lakshmi Reddy. The Congress’s central leadership will accept whoever is recommended by TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy.

He asked former minister K. Jana Reddy to contest, but the latter turned him down. Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy is considering fielding his wife Padmavathi or TPCC treasurer and his close associate, Gudur Naraya-nareddy. Sources said that at one time Uttam Kumar Reddy thought to field realtor and businessman Dayakar Reddy as the Hazurnagar candidate.

...
Tags: huzurnagar assembly constituency, n uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet also approved a report submitted by the Anjaneya Reddy committee on merger of APSRTC with the state government, as part of which, employees of the APSRTC would be recognised as State government employees.

APSRTC staff to become state staff

Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy

Green expert to seek G Kishan Reddy’s help

Water Board officials said that the three locations are feasible for new drinking water pipelines. (Representational image)

Hyderabad’s northeast to get new lines

However, the Bench found fault with the state government for not getting approval from the environmental department before going in for large scale sand mining.

Telangana sand mining worries NGT



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Salman Khan's Ganpati dance at Arpita’s Ganesh Visarjan is unmissable; watch

Salman Khan's ganpati dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
 

Watch: PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East

Ships built at the Zvezda shipyard ‘will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India,’ President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS leader Ravindra Naik, TD’s Revuri Prakash Reddy join BJP

BJP leader Muralidhar Rao said that the BJP would fight against the anti-people’s rule of the TRS.

Telangana Advocates stir against transfer on

Telangana High Court

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy tries to break TS Congress once again

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Cong appoints Kumari Selja as HPCC chief, names Hooda as CLP leader

Selja will replace Ashok Tanwar as HPCC chief. After the drubbing in Lok Sabha elections, many leaders were seeking the removal of Tanwar renewing the infighting in the ranks. (Photo: File)

Cente 'harassing' Shivakumar to demoralise him and his supporters: Malikarjun Kharge

According to the sources, the agency, during the initial probe had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported assets linked to Shivkumar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham