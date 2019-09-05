Rahul Gandhi thanks social media trolls, political adversaries on teacher's day

Without naming anyone, Gandhi says the ‘false propaganda’ and ‘vicious barbs’ directed at him taught him a lot and made him stronger. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Teacher’s Day wrote a message on Twitter expressing gratitude to all those people that he “learnt” from over the years.

Taking a jibe at social media trolls, his "political adversaries and journalists with an agenda", the Congress leader thanked them claiming they made him stronger, The Indian Express reported.

He wrote: “On #TeachersDay I thank all those from whom I’ve learnt, over the years ?? That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda & my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda & anger has taught me a lot & made me much stronger.”

Without naming anyone, Gandhi says the ‘false propaganda’ and ‘vicious barbs’ directed at him taught him a lot and made him stronger.