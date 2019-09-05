Nation Politics 05 Sep 2019 Many people became f ...
Nation, Politics

Many people became foreigners in their own country: Shashi Tharoor slams NRC

ANI
Published Sep 5, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 10:12 am IST
The opposition parties have raised fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded from the NRC.
Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Wednesday that National Register of Citizens (NRC) has made "many people who have families, careers, properties in India suddenly a foreigner" in their own country. (Photo: File)
 Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Wednesday that National Register of Citizens (NRC) has made "many people who have families, careers, properties in India suddenly a foreigner" in their own country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Wednesday that National Register of Citizens (NRC) has made "many people who have families, careers, properties in India suddenly a foreigner" in their own country.

Speaking at an event here, Tharoor said: "You have taken people who know no other home but India, who have lived here, in many cases since 1971. Many people have lives, families, career, property, and everything in our country and now they are suddenly told they are foreigners and must be shunted to concentration camps."

 

The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday with around 19 lakh people not included in it. The opposition parties have raised fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded. The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.

Speaking about the Centre's move of abrogating Article 370, Tharoor said, "What is going on in Kashmir is a travesty of our democracy. You have subverted the spirit of the Constitution, you have gone ahead and changed the status of the state without consulting its elected legislature, which you have suspended."

"You have gone ahead and done this saying you have the consent of the state through the consent of the Governor, but you appointed the Governor, in effect you have taken your own consent to amend the Constitution," he said.

Earlier last month, Parliament defanged Article 370 and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without legislature.

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, nrc, congress, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'The government should work in accordance with those hopes and aspirations,' Scindia added. (Photo: File)

Jyotiraditya Scindia says Kamal Nath should stop outside interference in govt

A TikTok star with over 40,000 followers, along with his three accomplices, was arrested by police in connection with robbery cases in Greater Noida city of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. (Photo: ANI)

TikTok star with 40,000 followers, 3 others arrested for theft in UP

Former Union Minister Khan was appointed as the Governor of Kerala on September 1. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala governor-designate arrives in Trivandrum to take charge from Sept 6

A 24-year old M Tech student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sending an email threatening to blow up the Hyderabad international airport, police said. (Representational Image)

‘Jealous’ of friend travelling abroad, Hyd man sends bomb threat, held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hugs and kisses: Justin Bieber enjoys beach date with wife Hailey; see pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Salman Khan's Ganpati dance at Arpita’s Ganesh Visarjan is unmissable; watch

Salman Khan's ganpati dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

State burns, as Congress leaders hit streets

Congress leaders and workers staged protests across the state on Wednesday, daring the BJP’s national leadership to

HD Kumaraswamy hits out at Centre for targeting Congress MLA

H D Kumaraswamy.

Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRC for lack of development

N Chandrababu Naidu.

Revanth Reddy wants ERC posts filled

A. Revanth Reddy

TRS leader Ravindra Naik, TD’s Revuri Prakash Reddy join BJP

BJP leader Muralidhar Rao said that the BJP would fight against the anti-people’s rule of the TRS.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham