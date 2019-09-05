Nation Politics 05 Sep 2019 BJP: K Chandrasekhar ...
BJP: K Chandrasekhar Rao’s PLIS push is a scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Sep 5, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Meanwhile, a former MP said that “We will build a temple for KCR if he keeps his promise of bringing water to the farmers.”
K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: After Kaleshwaram lift irrigation the scheme, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has shifted his focus to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS).

Mr Rao has directed officials to complete the work before the deadline and made it clear that he wants the PLIS to be ready before the start of the next kharif season to deliver water to the fields.

 

Incidentally, the BJP has been alleging that the cost of the PLIS would increase multi-fold just like the cost of Kaleshwaram rose from Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore. The BJP has also been alleging that the scam is worth thousands of crores.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said “KCR’s announcement of delivering water to the farm fields by next kharif season is a bluff. Like Kaleshwaram, PLIS will also cost thousands of crores. KCR is fooling people in the name of irrigation projects and making money.”

Meanwhile, a former MP said that “We will build a temple for KCR if he keeps his promise of bringing water to the farmers.”

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, bjp, plis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


