Nation Politics 05 Sep 2019 Bengaluru court issu ...
Nation, Politics

Bengaluru court issues summons to Kumaraswamy in land de-notification case

ANI
Published Sep 5, 2019, 8:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 8:50 pm IST
The Special Court for Elected Representatives directed Kumaraswamy to appear for questioning on October 4.
The court issued the summons to Kumaraswamy in connection with a complaint made in 2007 to the Lokayukta, alleging he had illegally denotified land in Banashankari's Halagevaderahalli village during his stint as the chief minister. (Photo: ANI)
 The court issued the summons to Kumaraswamy in connection with a complaint made in 2007 to the Lokayukta, alleging he had illegally denotified land in Banashankari's Halagevaderahalli village during his stint as the chief minister. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A special court here has issued summons to former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to appear for questioning in connection with a land de-notification case.

The Special Court for Elected Representatives issued the summons on Wednesday, directing Kumaraswamy to appear for questioning on October 4.

 

On July 20, Special Judge Ramachandra D Huddar had rejected the B report (closure report) of the Lokayukta police in the case, where it had cited lack of evidence.

The court issued the summons to Kumaraswamy in connection with a complaint made in 2007 to the Lokayukta, alleging he had illegally denotified land in Banashankari's Halagevaderahalli village during his stint as the chief minister.

The complaint had been filed by one M Mahadeva Swamy from Santhemarahalli in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district.

...
Tags: h d kumraswamy, land de-notification case, karnataka, bengaluru court
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Photo: Representational image)

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The Haryana Chief Minister is currently busy with mass contact and outreach programme, Jan Ashirwad Yatra, in the poll-bound state. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kashmir's integration will ensure we don't receive our brave sons in coffins: Khattar

The CBI has accused Chidambaram of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the television company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role. (Photo: ANI)

'Only worried about economy': Ex-FM after 14-day Tihar jail sentence

In a similar instance, on September 3, Chidambaram took a jibe at the government over the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter him when he was asked about his custody in CBI. (Photo: ANI)

I am only worried about economy: Chidambaram's remark before departing for jail



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
 

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi thanks social media trolls, political adversaries on teacher's day

Without naming anyone, Gandhi says the ‘false propaganda’ and ‘vicious barbs’ directed at him taught him a lot and made him stronger. (Photo: File)

WB CM Mamata hits out at BJP, says it should not dream of ruling Bengal

‘Centre does not give us enough to spend and they take so much tax from the state,’ Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo: ANI)

Want to invest in J&K? Here is Centre’s proposed roadmap

As tourism is considered as bread and butter for Jammu and Kashmir and Laddakh, the Tourism Ministry will work on ways to make these regions more attractive for tourists so that locals can make it a primary source of income. (Photo: ANI)

'What was the state of economy 5-6 yrs ago?' Anurag Thakur attacks ex-CM, ex-FM

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said both the Congress leaders needed to look back and see the state of the Indian economy during the tenures of the UPA. (Photo: File)

UP: BSP chief Mayawati meets party leaders to discuss upcoming by-polls

BSP Supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham