search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Akhilesh Yadav puts onus on Mayawati to wipe out BJP in 2019

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Sep 5, 2018, 2:01 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 2:01 am IST
The BSP had earlier sent out feelers that it would settle for a minimum of 40 seats from the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that the main responsibility of reducing the BJP to zero in the 2019 elections was on BSP national president Mayawati.

Addressing party workers here, he said that his party would reduce the BJP to 5 seats, Congress would bring them down to 2 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Dal would bring the BJP down to one seat.

 

“But it is the responsibility of BSP to completely wipe out the BJP by reducing their tally to zero seats”, he said.

Mr Yadav has made it clear that the onus of forging the alliance and making it viable for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was on the BSP and not the SP.

The BSP had earlier sent out feelers that it would settle for a minimum of 40 seats from the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. At an event two days ago, the former chief minister had also claimed that the Uttar Pradesh alliance partners’ were ready with their 2019 strategy which cannot be shared now for obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, the infighting in the Samajwadi Party worsened on Tuesday when estranged party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has formed a Samajwadi Secular Morcha, un-followed the Samajwadi Party from his Twitter handle and removed the Samajwadi Party flag from his vehicle. 

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mayawati bsp, ‪bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman who said her dog was vegetarian is proved wrong on live TV

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are the most popular tactics people apply to avoid cheating in relationships

Most people opted for relationship enhancement which involved going for dates and having more sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kalank: Exes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt came face-to-face; here’s what happened next

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were both heartthrobs of that generation and were known for their looks.
 

Here's how garlic can be used to remove a stubborn splinter

Garlic can also help people with diabetes and dandruff (Photo: AFP)
 

2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, dates and venues of India-West Indies series

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," said BCCI. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly: India will keep losing away if Ravi Shastri, Bangar aren't answerable

With Virat Kohli and co coming under-fire after another away Test series loss, Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over the teams batting ability. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS leaders look at a one-sided battle

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Karne Prabhakar, MP Balka Suman and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy addressed separate press conferences on Monday in Hyderabad.

In close fight, slight edge for Congress in Karnataka urban body polls

The Congress and the JD(S) put together have won 1,339 seats that give them a clear edge over the BJP and control of a majority of the ULBs. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Efforts to retrieve temple properties on, says HR & CE department

BJP national secretary H. Raja at the protest fast at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday along with the members of the Hindu Aalayangal Meetppu Iyakkam. (Photo:DC)

Nudge, nudge, hug, hug, wink, wink!

First off Rahul Gandhi, after his touted ‘kick ass’ speech in the Lok Sabha, walks up unannounced to the Prime Minister sitting in the Treasury benches, across the well of the House, and proceeds to hug Modi, his head resting touchingly on the startled PM’s shoulder, catching him completely off guard.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami meets farmers in Salem district

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is on a fast track to prove to the people he is among the fittest of CEOs who had administered Tamil Nadu. If there was robust clapping of hands by the big cluster of beaming admirers applauding his badminton skills at a freshly laid out court in the newly inaugurated park at Salem on Thursday, the cheering was just as spirited when he 'flexed the muscles' at a gym the following day. Sporting a healthy smile, the CM did some ten reps of the fly and followed that up with four reps on lat pull downs. Needless to say, the videos of the dhoti-clad sportsman have gone viral. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham