CM KCR to skip Niti Aayog meeting too

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will skip the seventh meeting of the Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog in Delhi on Sunday, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This would be the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019.

The CM will also stay away from the national committee meeting of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being held to mark the 75 years of independence, which will be chaired by Modi in Delhi on Saturday.

Rao last met Modi in September last year in Delhi prior to Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in November. After the TRS lost, the two have not met though Modi was in Hyderabad thrice in February, May and July. Rao also went to Delhi and stayed for a week at a time but did not meet the PM.