BJP's Aug 12 meeting on Munugode bypoll

Telangana BJP has started making preparations to contest the byelection in Munugode Assembly constituency by organizing a meeting of its leaders next week. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP has started making preparations to contest the byelection in Munugode Assembly constituency by organizing a meeting of its leaders next week.

Tarun Chugh, state BJP in-charge and party national general secretary, is expected to chair the meeting of senior party leaders here on August 12. It is also expected that there would be some leaders joining the BJP from other parties in his presence.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who on Thursday sent his resignation letter from the Congress to party Sonia Gandhi, is expected to submit his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday. Rajgopal Reddy is expected to join the BJP and is the presumptive candidate for the party for the Munugode bypoll.