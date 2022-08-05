  
Nation Politics 05 Aug 2022 BJP's Aug 12 me ...
Nation, Politics

BJP's Aug 12 meeting on Munugode bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 5, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Telangana BJP has started making preparations to contest the byelection in Munugode Assembly constituency by organizing a meeting of its leaders next week. (DC File Photo)
 Telangana BJP has started making preparations to contest the byelection in Munugode Assembly constituency by organizing a meeting of its leaders next week. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP has started making preparations to contest the byelection in Munugode Assembly constituency by organizing a meeting of its leaders next week.

Tarun Chugh, state BJP in-charge and party national general secretary, is expected to chair the meeting of senior party leaders here on August 12. It is also expected that there would be some leaders joining the BJP from other parties in his presence.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who on Thursday sent his resignation letter from the Congress to party Sonia Gandhi, is expected to submit his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday. Rajgopal Reddy is expected to join the BJP and is the presumptive candidate for the party for the Munugode bypoll.

...
Tags: telangana bjp, munugode assembly constituency, tarun chugh bjp telangana in-charge, mla komatireddy rajgopal reddy, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday appointed Eslavath Ramchander Naik as chairman of the TSSTCFDC. (Photo: Facebook)

Munugode effect: Nalgonda tribal leader to head TSSTCFDC

Referring to incidents in Udaipur and Amravati in connection with Nupur Sharma's remarks and other consequences of the incident, IB officials have cautioned people to be on alert while participating in Independence Day celebrations on August 15. (DC Image)

IB warns of terrorist attacks around I-Day

Residents of Brahmanwadi at Begumpet face problems with Drainage Water stagnated infront of their houses on Wednesday. (Photo: R. Pavan/DC)

Knee-deep water enters homes in Brahmanwadi

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SC calls for expert panel to regulate poll freebies

Supreme Court (PTI)

Cong leaders change display pics on social media accounts to Nehru holding tricolour

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the party's official handle on Twitter and other social media platforms posted a photograph of Nehru with the tricolour as their display pictures. (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being initiated into the Lingayat sect by the seer of Muruga Mutt, in Chitradurga. (PTI)

ED raids office of National Herald as Congress protests

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) members stage a protest outside the office of National Herald newspaper amid a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->