Nation Politics 05 Aug 2021 Thakur questions Rah ...
Nation, Politics

Thakur questions Rahul’s ‘silence’ on rapes in Congress-ruled states

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 8:14 am IST
Thakur said he would not like to comment on “who went to meet the victim’s family in Delhi or if it was for political reasons”
Anurag Thakur (right) said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent. — PTI
 Anurag Thakur (right) said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent. — PTI

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday questioned the “silence” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on rape incidents in states ruled by his party after the opposition leader met the parents of the nine-year-old Dalit girl, who died after allegedly being sexually assaulted. The Information and Broadcasting Minister was replying to a query on Gandh’s visit at a Cabinet briefing.

Thakur said he would not like to comment on “who went to meet the victim’s family in Delhi or if it was for political reasons”.

 

He said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent.     — PTI

...
Tags: union minister anurag thakur, silence of rahul, rape incidents, rahul visits 9-yr-old dalit girl parents, 9-year-old dalit girl, dalit girl sexual assault
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 05 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka HC issues notice to Yediyurappa, his son in corruption case

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial”. (sic) — PTI

Tunnel brings Srinagar, Jammu closer

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)

'Obdurate' govt behind logjam in Houses: Opposition

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’

Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->