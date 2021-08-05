Nation Politics 05 Aug 2021 Rahul to participate ...
Rahul to participate in Dalit Dandora

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 5, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Dalit Dandora will start at Indravelli in Adilabad district on August 9
 Congress former president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that Congress former president Rahul Gandhi will be participating in the Dalitha Dandora programme in the first week of September.

Revanth Reddy was speaking after the Huzurabad Assembly constituency byelection meeting and poster release of Dalitha Dandora programme here on Wednesday. He said that Dalit Dandora will start at Indravelli in Adilabad district on August 9.

 

“We will overcome all obstacles created by the TRS government and our Indravelli meeting will have the participation of at least one lakh people”, he said.

In order to buy votes in Huzurabad, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced sops to the tune of Rs 10 lakh to dalits only in the constituency. He said that similar financial assistance should be extended to tribals.

He said that the state government had spent around Rs 15 lakh crore in the last seven years but there was nothing for the uplift of tribals, he said.

 

Reddy alleged that some Congress MLAs had jumped over to the TRS party only to protect and run their sand mafia.

Election committee chairman Damodar Rajanarasimha and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar will recommend the name of the party’s candidate for the by-election, he said.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Rajanarsimha, J.Geetha Reddy, M.Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ponnam Prabhakar, Balram Naik, Vem Narender Reddy, G.Chinna Reddy and Huzurabad election committee members were present.  

 

Meanwhile, TRS and BJP leaders from Adilabad district joined the Congress party on Wednesday. Revanth Reddy welcomed them by offering them a kanduva.

Tags: huzurabad assembly bypoll, : rahul gandhi, dalitha dandora
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


