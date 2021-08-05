Nation Politics 05 Aug 2021 ‘Key flood rel ...
Nation, Politics

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2021, 7:31 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 7:51 am IST
Until Didi becomes the PM, the Ghatal master plan would not be implemented, says Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari
Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook
 Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

Kolkata: Tollywood actor-turned Trinamul Congress MP of Ghatal, Deepak Adhikari, popular as Dev, claimed on Wednesday that until his party supremo Mamata Banerjee becomes the Prime Minister, a key flood mitigation plan of the state, which has been pending for a long time, would not get implemented.

“Until Didi becomes the PM, the Ghatal master plan would not be implemented. We have to ensure she becomes the PM. If the party, which is in power at the Centre presently and which claimed to build Sonar Bangla and usher development here, the plan would not materialise because it can not be found after the Assembly election,” Dev said after visiting his constituency in West Midnapore, affected by the flood.

 

He added, “It is sad that they are yet to wake up even after many letters were sent from the state. I generally talk about these things in public. But I am feeling bad about the situation. There are  a few parties that work for the people. Those who are at the central government are one of them.”

Puncturing his allegations Ghatal BJP MLA Sital Kapat, however, said, “Before coming to power, Banerjee had talked about implementing the master plan first. But the state government, after she came to power, did not cooperate by not sanctioning funds though the Centre allocated funds for it.”

 

...
Tags: actor-turned-trinamul mp deepak adhikari, dev, mamata banerjee, flood mitigation plan west bengal, didi should be pm, sonal bangla, bjp mla sital kapat
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Horoscope 05 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka HC issues notice to Yediyurappa, his son in corruption case

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial”. (sic) — PTI

Tunnel brings Srinagar, Jammu closer

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

Banerjee later wrote to Modi, “Kindly refer to our telephonic conversation today on the grave man-made food situation in some districts of West Bengal due to unprecedented release of water from the DVC dams at Panchet, Maithon and Tenughat.

Modi dials Mamata, assures help after her ‘man-made’ flood claim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thakur questions Rahul’s ‘silence’ on rapes in Congress-ruled states

He said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent. — LSTV/PTI

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)

'Obdurate' govt behind logjam in Houses: Opposition

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->