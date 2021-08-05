Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2021 Madhya Pradesh flood ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Aug 5, 2021, 7:39 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 8:57 am IST
The flood situation in seven districts in Gwalior-Chambal region worsened further on Wednesday with the overflowing Sindh river
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: The flood situation in Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh continued to remain grim on Wednesday. As many as 11 people have been killed so far and thousands are trapped in villages. State revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput told reporters here that death  of 11 people in rain-related incidents has been reported. 

The flood situation in seven districts in Gwalior-Chambal region worsened further on Wednesday with the overflowing Sindh river marooning hundreds of villages and washing away roads and bridges in the area.

 

“Army has been deployed in rescue and relief operations in the region. Besides, NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations. IAF helicopters are also evacuating stranded people”, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who made an aerial visit of the flood-affected areas said.

Home minister Narottam Mishra also experienced the rain fury. He got stranded when the boat carrying him to flood-hit Kotra village in Datia district developed a glitch while trying to move out local residents, an official said, adding that Mishra was rescued by the IAF.

 

...
Tags: flood situation in gwalior-chambal region of madhya pradesh, 11 people die in mp floods, revenue minister govind singh rajput, sindh river overflows, army in rescue relief operations, ndrf sdrf rescue operations, chief minister shivraj singh chouhan, home minister narottam mishra stranded, iaf rescues narottam mishra
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Horoscope 05 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka HC issues notice to Yediyurappa, his son in corruption case

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial”. (sic) — PTI

Tunnel brings Srinagar, Jammu closer

Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’

Banerjee later wrote to Modi, “Kindly refer to our telephonic conversation today on the grave man-made food situation in some districts of West Bengal due to unprecedented release of water from the DVC dams at Panchet, Maithon and Tenughat.

Modi dials Mamata, assures help after her ‘man-made’ flood claim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl, Rs 10 lakh for family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

TS government says 2 died of COVID, but Gandhi hospital shows 7 deaths

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities. (Representational image: PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->