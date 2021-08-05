Form BC commission within three weeks, orders HC

The division bench was adjudicating three petitions filed by petitioner Ganesh Rao and pleas by TS BC Welfare Association and BC Welfare Samithi seeking a direction to Telangana government for filling up the vacancies of chairperson and members in Telangana Commission for Backward Classes. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday directed government to constitute the State Commission for Backward Classes within a period of three weeks, thereby fulfilling its obligation mandated under section 243 of the Indian Constitution.

The court further asked the government to furnish before the court notification constituting the commission in three weeks.

The division bench was adjudicating three petitions filed by petitioner Ganesh Rao and pleas by TS BC Welfare Association and BC Welfare Samithi seeking a direction to Telangana government for filling up the vacancies of chairperson and members in Telangana Commission for Backward Classes.

The High Court had earlier given several opportunities to the government for constituting the Commission. But, the government kept seeking time for complying with the same.

On Wednesday too, counsel for the state government sought four more weeks for complying with court’s orders. The court announced that it is giving the government final opportunity of three weeks for constituting the BC commission.