Nation Politics 05 Aug 2021 Form BC commission w ...
Nation, Politics

Form BC commission within three weeks, orders HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 5, 2021, 1:22 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 7:47 am IST
The court had earlier given several opportunities for constituting the Commission but, the government kept seeking time
The division bench was adjudicating three petitions filed by petitioner Ganesh Rao and pleas by TS BC Welfare Association and BC Welfare Samithi seeking a direction to Telangana government for filling up the vacancies of chairperson and members in Telangana Commission for Backward Classes. — DC file photo
 The division bench was adjudicating three petitions filed by petitioner Ganesh Rao and pleas by TS BC Welfare Association and BC Welfare Samithi seeking a direction to Telangana government for filling up the vacancies of chairperson and members in Telangana Commission for Backward Classes. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday directed government to constitute the State Commission for Backward Classes within a period of three weeks, thereby fulfilling its obligation mandated under section 243 of the Indian Constitution.

The court further asked the government to furnish before the court notification constituting the commission in three weeks.

 

The division bench was adjudicating three petitions filed by petitioner Ganesh Rao and pleas by TS BC Welfare Association and BC Welfare Samithi seeking a direction to Telangana government for filling up the vacancies of chairperson and members in Telangana Commission for Backward Classes.

The High Court had earlier given several opportunities to the government for constituting the Commission. But, the government kept seeking time for complying with the same.

On Wednesday too, counsel for the state government sought four more weeks for complying with court’s orders. The court announced that it is giving the government final opportunity of three weeks for constituting the BC commission.

 

...
Tags: telangana high court, bc commission, telangana government, form bc commission 3 weeks, chief justice hima kohli
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka HC issues notice to Yediyurappa, his son in corruption case

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial”. (sic) — PTI

Tunnel brings Srinagar, Jammu closer

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thakur questions Rahul’s ‘silence’ on rapes in Congress-ruled states

He said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent. — LSTV/PTI

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)

'Obdurate' govt behind logjam in Houses: Opposition

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->