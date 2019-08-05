Nation Politics 05 Aug 2019 ‘PM rejected m ...
Nation, Politics

‘PM rejected my plea 2 yrs ago’: Nitish Kumar on central status for Patna University

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 9:00 am IST
The Chief Minister said Bihar is the land of scholars like Aryabhatta and Chanakya ancient seats of learning like Nalanda.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday lamented that his fervent request for grant of central status to Patna University two years ago was dismissed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denying the institution much needed help. (Photo: File)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday lamented that his fervent request for grant of central status to Patna University two years ago was dismissed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denying the institution much needed help. (Photo: File)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday lamented that his fervent request for grant of central status to Patna University two years ago was dismissed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denying the institution much needed help.

He said he is hopeful now that the university will get its due as Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is present at the programme held to observe the centenary of the library of the varsity.

 

Later in his address, Naidu said he would talk to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal and find out if measures could be taken to accord central university status to it.

Had his request been accepted two years ago, the glory of the institute which was once considered "the greatest not just in the country, but the whole of Asia", could have been restored, said Kumar, an alumnus of the university, referring to its centenary celebrations held in October, 2017.

At that programme two years ago, Kumar said, he had repeatedly requested PM Modi, who shared the dais with him, "with folded hands" to consider the demand for a central status to the university.

"But my plea was turned down," Kumar said.

The Prime Minister, who had spoken afterwards, had dismissed the request stating that the idea of granting central status to universities had become obsolete and Patna University would do better to avail of the opportunities at hand given the government's thrust on making institutes of higher learning world class.

The development had come barely a couple of months after Kumar returned to the NDA and it had led to opposition parties like Lalu Yadav's RJD launching a barrage of ridicule on the Chief Minister.

"That was, however, a different occasion. Today we are here to celebrate the centenary of the library of Patna University," Kumar said recollecting that the vice president was also present at that programme as the chief guest.

Turning towards Naidu, whom Kumar has known since the days they were cabinet colleagues in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Kumar said, "Now that you are among us, I hope something would be done to give this university its due. The state government is doing its bit. But had the Centre agreed to take it over, it would have made a world of difference."

The Chief Minister said Bihar is the land of scholars like Aryabhatta and Chanakya ancient seats of learning like Nalanda.

"Patna University is not a run of the mill institution. It was established when there were very few modern universities in the country," he pointed out. Kumar said the university would have centres devoted to ecological studies.

He also urged students to take interest in social service and "do not lose sight of the role environment plays in our lives if you are interested in politics".

...
Tags: patna university, narendra modi, bihar, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

The urgent appointment of an interim president followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility and legitimacy of the Congress nationwide, he said. (Photo: File)

CWC should appoint interim chief then hold party polls for top posts: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. (Photo: File)

'Warned of a misadventure': P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor on J&K turmoil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is 'running amok' in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall. (Photo: File)

I-T dept ‘running amok’ to meet India's revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and NTK’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray. (Representational Image)

Voting underway in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

Parliament passed a bill to repeal 58 laws from the statute books on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Incredible new Apple leak will save boring 2019 iPhone 11

Apple is saving one standout feature for the iPhone 11 and this is support for the Apple Pencil.
 

Apple has lost faith in 2019 iPhone 11

Apple doesn’t see the upcoming iPhone propelling a turnaround in its sales. (Photo: BGR)
 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Muslims are joining BJP, thanks to PM Modi's leadership: Bandaru Dattatreya

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said that several Muslims in the state have come forward to take the party's membership, as they have accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Kavitha’s Lok Sabha loss hits 2 ministerial aspirants

K Kavitha.

K Chandrashekar Rao may have to drop two Reddys

K Chandrashekar Rao.

Focus on winning 2024 election now, PM Modi tells MPs

According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies. (Photo: File)

Karnataka CM to conduct aerial survey of flood affected areas

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham