Gutta Sukhender Reddy may get Telangana Cabinet berth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 2:08 am IST
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is preparing the way to induct Mr Reddy into the Cabinet.
Hyderabad: With the nomination of Gutta Sukhender Reddy as a candidate for the lone vacancy in the Legislative Council, there is much speculation that TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is preparing the way to induct Mr Reddy into the Cabinet.

Sources in the party revealed that the Chief Minister had invited Mr Sukhender Reddy, when he was in the Congress, to join the TRS and get a berth in the Cabinet.

 

Sources said that Mr Reddy was invited to join the TRS because it needed strengthening at the district level as the 2014 elections had shown.

Mr Reddy was appointed chairman and director of the state-level farmers’ coordination committee in February 2018. After his nomination as the Legislative Council candidate on Saturday, Mr Reddy resigned from the post.

There was some talks about Mr Reddy getting the party ticket during the biennial elections for the five seats under the MLA quota in March this year, but he did not get the ticket and there is talk in the TRS that the party president had asked him to wait for some more time.

Now that he has been nominated, and his victory is ensured in the election for the lone seat, party leaders wonder if the next step will be his induction into the state Cabinet.

