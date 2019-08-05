Nation Politics 05 Aug 2019 Govt's Article ...
Govt's Article 370 move 'murder of democracy', 'attack' on Constitution: Left parties

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
‘What the government has done is regressive and will further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir,’ CPI general secretary D Raja said.
‘Governance by conspiracy and coup: that's democracy under the Modi-Shah duo ploy! Like the 500 and 1000 rupee notes, Article 370 and the entire spirit of the Constitution has been junked today,’ it alleged. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Left parties on Monday lashed out at the government for revoking Article 370, saying that it was the "murder of democracy" and will serve to only to further "alienate" the people of the region.

The government on Monday abolished the article that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "What the government has done is regressive and will further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the murder of democracy," CPI general secretary D Raja said.

 

The CPI(M) termed the move an "attack" on the Constitution and said the Left parties will hold a protest against the move on Monday. "This is an attack on the Indian Constitution by scrapping Article 370 and dismantling the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

They will be led by the central leadership of these parties," the party said. Demanding that the government "end the seige in Kashmir", CPI-ML Liberation party tweeted that the government through its decision had ended the last bridge between the state and the constitution. "By effectively scrapping #Article370 and 35A, the Modi govt has burnt the constitutional & historical bridge that connected J&K with the rest of India. The govt's obsession with setting the clock back is pushing the country back into the turbulence of the 1940s," tweeted CPI-ML Liberation from its official handle.

Raja said that the government's move in Jammu and Kashmir was an attempt to try and distract people from the state of the economy which is in a bad way. "Instead of discussing the economic policies, they are diverting the attention of the people and creating panic in the country in the name of nationalism. The present government is RSS controlled and they are following the agenda of dismantling J&K piece by piece," said Raja.

Article 370 of the Constitution granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir whereby provisions of the Constitution which are applicable to other states are not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

