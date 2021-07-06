Nation Politics 05 Jul 2021 Repeated litigations ...
Nation, Politics

Repeated litigations will attract penalty, warns NGT

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 6, 2021, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 12:43 am IST
NGT on Monday took a serious note of litigants repeatedly challenging the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme
National Green Tribunal (Photo: PTI/File)
 National Green Tribunal (Photo: PTI/File)

VIJAYAWADA: The Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday took a serious note of litigants repeatedly challenging the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme even after it is seized of the issue and had given directions to the state government.

The NGT also refused to admit a case filed by villagers of Avulapalli, Chittoor district, on the request of the government. The state government informed the bench of its willingness to file counter following which the latter posted the matter on July 23. Senior counsel R. Venkataramani and State counsel D. Maduri Reddy represented the government.

 

The NGT during the arguments noticed that the petitioners had repeatedly referred to RLIS though the petition pertained to construction of balancing reservoirs under the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi. “If we find this case is a repeat of litigation over RLIS, we will impose heavy costs on the petitioners,” the bench warned.

...
Tags: ngt, national green tribunal, andhra pradesh, rayalaseema lift irrigation, maduri reddy, avulapalli, chittoor district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

There are 5.45 lakh job cards in the district, however only nearly 3.73 lakhs job cards are in activation. Representational Image (PTI)

DWMA breaks own record, provides 100.33 lakh working days under NREGS

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar. (Twitter)

Two farmers accuse TRS MLA of building his ‘palace’ on their land

Srisailam Project. (Photo:PTI)

Ties with TN to be hit if AP fails to release 15 tmc ft water to Chennai

Such blatant misuse of the government largesse has occurred due to RWAs, local politicians and field staff of water board joining hands. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Malaysian Township skimming money off residents over water charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi slams RSS chief, says hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Top BJP leaders discuss preparations for assembly polls in 5 states in 2022

BJP National President JP Nadda at a meeting with party's National General Secretaries at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

TDP slams Andhra govt for misleading people with 'false' COVID vaccination figures

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

TMC writes to PM seeking solicitor general's removal over meeting with Suvendu

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. (Photo:PTI)

Neither PM nor BJP interested in conceding statehood demand of Pondy: Narayanasamy

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham