Repeated litigations will attract penalty, warns NGT

VIJAYAWADA: The Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday took a serious note of litigants repeatedly challenging the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme even after it is seized of the issue and had given directions to the state government.

The NGT also refused to admit a case filed by villagers of Avulapalli, Chittoor district, on the request of the government. The state government informed the bench of its willingness to file counter following which the latter posted the matter on July 23. Senior counsel R. Venkataramani and State counsel D. Maduri Reddy represented the government.

The NGT during the arguments noticed that the petitioners had repeatedly referred to RLIS though the petition pertained to construction of balancing reservoirs under the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi. “If we find this case is a repeat of litigation over RLIS, we will impose heavy costs on the petitioners,” the bench warned.