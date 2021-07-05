Nation Politics 05 Jul 2021 Congress quizzes BJP ...
Nation, Politics

Congress quizzes BJP 'silence' on Rafale

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 5, 2021, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2021, 1:13 am IST
The Congress has demanded a JPC probe into the Rafale deal, alleging corruption in the purchase of the fighter jets
Rafale fighter jets. (AFP Photo)
 Rafale fighter jets. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led Central government on its silence over the Rafale fighter jet deal, particularly after the French government ordered an inquiry. Stepping up his attack on allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday put out an online survey suggesting a “guilty conscience” and the desire to protect “friends” could be among the reasons why the Narendra Modi government does not want a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

In the survey that he posted, people are asked to decide why the Modi government is opposed to a JPC probe on the Rafale deal. Among the choices given were “guilty conscience”, “saving friends”, “JPC does not want a Rajya Sabha seat”, and all the above.

 

Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said at a press conference that the Rafale deal was an inter-governmental one between India and France, and one of the two countries had initiated a probe while the other was yet to even comment. He said: “It’s been 24 hours since France has ordered a probe on matters like corruption, influence peddling, money laundering, and favouritism. The whole nation and the whole world is now looking to New Delhi. Why the silence?”

Mr Khera added: “Now it is getting clearer that in the Rafale deal we have bought an item that costs Rs 570 crores at Rs 1,670 crores.”

 

The Congress has demanded a JPC probe into the Rafale deal, alleging corruption in the purchase of the fighter jets, and said that such an investigation was the only way forward to find the truth. Stepping up the heat on the Centre, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that a French judge being appointed to look into the allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal means that Rahul Gandhi’s stand on the matter has been vindicated. The BJP on Saturday had termed the Congress’ attacks simply “lies”.

 

...
Tags: rafale deal, corruption, bjp, congress, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, india, france, jpc probe, rafale fighter jet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

CM asserted that the interlinked water grid project will stabilise water supply in the two districts. (Twitter)

CM will ensure water to drought-hit Chittoor and Kadapa districts: Minister

People in North, particularly UP, received politicians from the South with an open heart, Srikala said referring to the success of Jayaprada and Hema Malini. (DC Image)

Hyderabad socialite becomes Zilla Parishad chief in UP

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao participates in the prayers along with beneficiaries before inaugurating a double bedroom house in Medipally of Thangallapally mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. (DC Image)

KCR loses cool, pulls out ribbon to open 2BHK

Sanjay Kumar said that the main purpose of the padayatra is to mobilise people against the “family rule” and to establish democracy in the state. (DC Image)

BJP chief to take out padayatra to expose TRS misrule



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand chief minister today

Uttarakhand CM designate Pushkar Singh Dhami with former chief minister TS Rawat, in Dehradun. (Photo: PTI)

Neither PM nor BJP interested in conceding statehood demand of Pondy: Narayanasamy

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy (ANI)

Telangana BJP hails PM Modi’s Kashmir move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Cabinet rejig on the cards, Scindia, Sonowal maybe in

Sarbanand Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

TDP slams Andhra govt for misleading people with 'false' COVID vaccination figures

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham