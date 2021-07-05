BJP hopeful of winning Huzurabad Assembly seat

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao apologise to the people of Telangana state for the two-year delay in responding to the construction of projects by the Andhra Pradesh government across the Krishna River.

He was speaking at the state executive committee meeting of the party here on Sunday. BJP state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy, party vice-president D.K. Aruna, OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman and others participated.

Among other things on the agenda, they discussed Krisna basin projects, the ensuing Huzurabad byelection and unemployment. They resolved to fight against Krishna river projects as they were detrimental to Telangana state interests.

They expressed confidence that the party would register an emphatic win at Huzurabad, where it enjoyed a good support.

Sanjay said that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were stirring up sentiment of locals as TRS was worried about an impending loss. He pointed out that all pre-poll surveys and reports projected a sure-shot win for Etala Rajendar.

Lambasting the state government for its failure in issuing employment notification, the meeting resolved to corner the government on the issue as it pertained to the future of millions of youngsters.

On the river water sharing issue with Andhra Pradesh, Sanjay said that while 575 tmc ft of Krishna waters was earmarked for Telangana state, Chandrasekhar Rao had settled for 299 tmc ft, which was a grave injustice. He recalled that Rao had even skipped the Apex Council meeting on Krishna river projects.

Chugh stated that the party cadre is ready to ensure a win not only in Huzurabad but also work towards coming to power in the state. He accused the state government of letting down people during Covid-19 and vaccination programmes even after the Narender Modi-led Union government had allotted sufficient vaccines and had spent crores on people's health. He was confident of a morale-booster from Sanjay’s padayatra on August 9.

Kishan Reddy chided Rao for taking credit for the PDS rice scheme when it was actually introduced by the Centre. He condemned Rao’s remarks that the Centre was not supporting the state even as the Union government was not discriminating against any state when it came to allocation of funds or pushing development projects.

Reddy slammed the state government for not allocating a building for the All India Institute of Medical Sciencs at Bibinagar. He wanted to know why Rao had not discussed Krishna water issue with his AP counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during their dinner meeting and on other platforms.