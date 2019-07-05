Cricket World Cup 2019

Haryana govt makes sit-ups in schools compulsory, calls it ‘super brain yoga’

As a part of the State School Education Board pilot project, students will now have to do 14 sit-ups every day.
Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a 'super yoga for the brain'. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Haryana: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

As a part of the State School Education Board pilot project, students will now have to do 14 sit-ups every day.

 

Speaking to ANI, Education Board Secretary Rajeev Kumar said: "Students will do sit-ups with hands on their ears during the morning assembly. This will sharpen their brain and help in retainment of the memory."

The project will be kick-started in Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani district on a pilot basis. Students will start to perform ''super brain yoga'' in the next few days after schools reopen Monday.

"This will not be levied as a punishment. It is super brain yoga. It has been scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency," he added.

