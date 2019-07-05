Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 05 Jul 2019 12 accused convicted ...
Nation, Politics

12 accused convicted by SC for killing ex-Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 11:37 am IST
The trial court had awarded punishment ranging from five years to life imprisonment to the convicts.
The Supreme Court convicted 12 persons on Friday for killing former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court convicted 12 persons on Friday for killing former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court convicted 12 persons on Friday for killing former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra allowed the appeals of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Gujarat government challenging the high court order by which the convicts were absolved of murder charges in the case.

 

The apex court, however, dismissed a PIL filed by NGO "Centre for Public Interest Litigation" (CPIL) seeking a court-monitored fresh probe in the Pandya murder case. It also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on CPIL for filing the PIL and said no further petition would be entertained in the case.

The Gujarat High Court, while acquitting the 12 persons of the charges of murder, had upheld the trial court's decision that convicted them for criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

The trial court had awarded punishment ranging from five years to life imprisonment to the convicts. Pandya was the home minister in the then Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government. He was shot dead on March 26, 2003 near Law Garden in Ahmedabad during morning walk.

...
Tags: supreme court, haren pandya, gujarat home minister, murder, convicted
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘The government intends to open 4 more embassies in the year 2019-20. This will not only increase the footprint of India's overseas presence but also enable us to provide better public services to the local Indian communities,’ FM Sitharaman said. (Photo: File)

Union Budget 2019: India to open new diplomatic missions, including 18 in Africa

‘I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar cards for NRIs with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for mandatory 180 days,’ Sitharaman said in her budget speech. (Photo: File)

Union Budget 2019: Govt proposes doing away with 180-day rule for NRIs to get Aadhaar

The government proposes 'Study in India' to bring in foreign students to pursue education here. (Photo: ANI)

Union Budget 2019: Government to improve youth skills in AI, robotics

‘Ensuring India's water security and providing access to safe drinking water to all Indians is a priority. A major step in this direction has been the constitution of Jal Shakti Ministry,’ Sitharaman stated. (Photo: ANI)

Union Budget 2019: 'Har Ghar Jal' for all rural houses by 2024, says Sitharaman



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

California becomes 1st state to ban hairstyle discrimination against black

Democratic Senator Holly Mitchell said as hairstyles are associated with race, they are protected against discrimination in workplace and schools. (Photo: Twitter/@HollyJMitchell)
 

'It’s a beautiful relationship': Hrithik Roshan opens up about ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan.
 

Sidharth Malhotra reacts on link-up rumours with Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kerala woman wins over USD 3 mn in UAE raffle, says would use it for charity

An Indian woman has won a whopping USD 3.2 million in the monthly raffle draw in the UAE and said that she wants to use a part of the money for underprivileged people, especially women, according to media reports on Friday. (Photo: Facebook/ BigTicketAbuDhabi)
 

Proud! Nirmala Sitharaman's parents attend her first budget speech

Savitri and Narayanan Sitharaman arrived in a separate car in Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Madrid: High heels race defies gravity, homophobic politicians

The rules state that heels must be at least 10 cm (4 inches) high, and the shoes are measured before the race. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Death toll rises to 140 in Encephalitis in Muzaffarpur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. (Photo: File)

Haryana govt makes sit-ups in schools compulsory, calls it ‘super brain yoga’

Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a 'super yoga for the brain'. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mamata Banerjee, TMC leaders attend Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's wedding reception

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty and TMC leader Kalyan Bandyopadhyay were also spotted at the reception which was held ITC Royal Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Bypolls for two RS seats underway in Gujarat; BJP fields EAM Jaishankar

According to the election officials, three MLAs will not be able to cast their votes in the bypolls as they were disqualified for various reasons in the recent past. (Photo: ANI)

Karimnagar: Development work major challenge for zilla parishad chiefs

Dasa Vasantha Jagtial ZP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham